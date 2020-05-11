Kriti Kharbanda Calls Pulkit Samrat Caring & Giving; Says 'proud To Be His Girlfriend'

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat have been giving relationship goals since the time they revealed their romance to the fans. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Kriti talked about her relationship with Pulkit and how she is proud to be his girlfriend. She had a line of praises for her boyfriend.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's relationship

As per a report in a leading daily, Kriti Kharbanda got candid in an interview about her relationship with Pulkit Samrat. She stated that she has learned a lot about him during the quarantine. The lovebirds are staying together during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Kriti revealed that she has immense respect for Pulkit. She claims that she has never met a more caring and giving person than Pulkit. The Housefull 4 actor called him a lovely human being and said that he knows how to take care of the people around him. She added that she is very proud to be his girlfriend.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's relationship and romance can be seen on their Instagram as well. The two seem to be indulging into cooking and baking during the quarantine. However, it is clear through their posts that while Pulkit is leaning more toward the cooking part, Kriti loves to be the one that eats.

Their lockdown diaries are packed with images of all the lovely food and baking that Pulkit does. His gift is the high praises that Kriti has for his food. Kriti had recently shared a picture of bread with butter, syrup and peanut butter on her Instagram.

In the caption of the post, she revealed that she has successfully eaten all the bread that was baked by Pulkit. She then hilariously asks Pulkit to make a round 2 of the bread. Here is her post:

Kriti had shared a picture of the bread that was made by Pulkit earlier as well. In the caption, Kriti revealed that Pulkit Samrat had made a ‘Sourdough gluten-free bread’ for her. She also called him the best and said that she had hired him personally.

The actor had posted a lovely picture on her Instagram, talking about the calm that she has in between the storm. The post shows a shadow of herself leaning on to Pulkit’s shadow. The shadow of her dog Drogo is also present in the picture. Here is the post:

