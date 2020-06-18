Kriti Sanon's Onscreen Chemistry With Kartik Aaryan & Tiger Shroff: Which Is Better?

In a span of few years, Kriti Sanon has managed to cement her place in Bollywood. The fashionista made her debut in 2014 opposite Tiger Shroff, and since then has worked with numerous mega movie stars be it Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana or Kartik Aaryan. However, with two male actors namely Tiger Shroff and Kartik Aarya both, Kriti has some given phenomenal films. Thus, based on some factual information, let's take a look at with whom fans loved Kriti Sanon more on the silver screen. Take a look-

Kriti Sanon looks better with Kartik Aaryan or Tiger Shroff

Kriti-Kartik in Luka Chuppi

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan played a romantic couple in Maddock Films' Luka Chuppi which released in 2019. Helmed by filmmaker Laxman Utekar, Luka Chuppi revolves around the concept of live-in relationship with a comic twist. This light-hearted romantic film not only did great at the box-office but was also awarded the best music album of the year 2019. Made at a nominal budget of ₹25 crores, this Kriti Sanon starrer entered the enviable ₹100 crore club and minted a whopping₹128.86 crores at the box-office.

With 6.3/10 IMDb ratings and 90% Google users liking the romantic drama, Luka Chuppi did impress the audiences and critics both. In fact, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon shared the screen space for the first time in Luka Chuppi, and the sizzling screen chemistry was the backbone of the rom-com. Songs like Photo, Coka Cola, Poster Lagwa Do topped the radio charts over weeks.

Kriti-Tiger in Heropanti

Kriti Sanon made her ground-breaking debut opposite Tiger Shroff in 2014's commercial success Heropanti. Directed by filmmaker Sabbir Khan, Heropanti featuring Kriti Sanon and Tiger in lead roles is an action romance film. Both Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff gave great performances in this Sabbir Khan film, which also fared well at the box-office. Heropanti was made at a budget of ₹ 25 crores and managed to earn ₹72.6 crores.

With 5.3/10 IMDb ratings and 84%Google users liking the film, Heropanti though got mixed reviews from the critics. But due its high octane action sequences and good catchphrases, the film kept running successfully in theatres for a decent amount of time. Recently, makers of Heropanti also announced its sequel Heropanti 2, but further details including the entire cast are yet to be confirmed.

As per facts, it is evident and the screen Jodi of Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan worked wonders at the box-office. The dynamic duo gave a blockbuster film together, which earned way more than Kriti and Tigers' Heropanti. Thus, fans love Kriti-Kartik's chemistry much more.

