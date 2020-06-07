Kriti Sanon And Other Bollywood Celebs Who Are Inbred Delhites: See List

India’s national capital, Delhi, has produced some of the biggest gems when it comes to arts. It has been home to some of the most prominent actors of the Hindi film industry. Here is a list of Bollywood actors who hail from Delhi.

Kriti Sanon

Born in a family with no Bollywood connections, Kriti Sanon paved her own Bollywood path. The actor first appeared in film ‘1: Nenokkadine’, and later made her Bollywood debut with the movie ‘Heropanti’ opposite Tiger Shroff. The actor also won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut Actor for the same. Since then, the actor has delivered many great movies like Luka Chuppi, Bareilly Ki Barfi, and many more.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, who was born in Amritsar, grew up in Chandni Chowk, Delhi. The actor made his Bollywood debut with the movie Saugandh in the year 1991. However, the actor got fame after featuring in the film Khiladi, and since then he has featured in many movies with the name Khiladi, thus earning the tag of Khiladi Kumar. With a career span of almost three decades, the actor has delivered various hit films in different genres. Some of his critically acclaimed films are Padman, Airlift, Baby, and many more.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor was born in Delhi to parents who were actors. But he witnessed his parents’ divorce at the age of three, and he lived with his mother after that. The actor got his first break with the film Ishq Vishk in the year 2003. Before his Bollywood debut, Shahid worked as a model, dancer, and has also been part of various T.V. commercials. The actor has also worked as an assistant director on the daily soap, Mohandas B.A.L.L.B.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra was born and brought up in Delhi. Reports say that he has lived in the city for most of his life. The actor worked as a model before he decided to join Bollywood. Before entering the entertainment industry, the actor worked as an assistant director on the film My Name Is Khan with director Karan Johar. He later made his debut with Student Of The Year and won many hearts. Since then, the actor has been praised for his acting skills by many of his fans.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha was born to a Bengali family in Delhi. She lived there until the age of eight, after which she and her family shifted to Kolkata. Bipasha started her career as a model at a very young age. She made her debut in Bollywood with the film ‘Ajnabee’. Although she did not play the lead role, her acting skills managed to shine bright, resulting in a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Since then, the actor has been part of various Bollywood films like Raaz, Jism, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Race, Alone, Omkara and many more.

