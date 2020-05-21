Kriti Sanon & Tiger Shroff's 'Heropanti' Has Fascinating Trivia; Read Here

Heropanti is 2014 romantic-action movie helmed by Sabbir Khan. The movie was bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The movie features Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead role while Prakash Raj can be seen essaying a supporting role in the movie.

The story of Heropanti unveils how Adhvik Chaudhary (Prakash Raj) is a well-known respected man in his village. He is a strict patriarch of the Jat family in Haryana. On the day of his eldest daughter’s wedding, she elopes with her boyfriend. Adhvik decides to find her at any cost when he comes across Bablu (played by Tiger Shroff).

Chaudhary’s men get badly beaten up by him. Chaudhary then decides to hold Bablu and this other two friends captive till he finds his daughter. In the process, Chaudhary’s younger daughter Dimpy (played by Kriti Sanon) falls in love with Bablu. Heropanti’s interesting plot discloses how the duo meet. Here is a collection of fascinating trivia about the movie Heropanti.

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti’s Trivia:

Heropanti was Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s debut movie.

As per reports, Tiger Shroff spent 3 years training himself for the movie.

All the stunts featured in the movie Heropanti are performed by Tiger Shroff himself.

Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera’s son was reportedly supposed to make his Bollywood debut with Heropanti. However, superstar Salman Khan decided that Tiger Shroff would be better for the movie and the role went to him.

Heropanti is the remake of the 2010 Telugu movie Parugu. The Telugu version of the movie featured Allu Arjun and Prakash Raj in prominent roles.

After 12th grade, Tiger Shroff was offered his first movie Heropanti and after that, he never went to college again.

A sequel of Heropanti, titled to be Heropanti 2 was announced by director Ahmed Khan and Tiger Shroff. Set to be released in 2021, Tiger Shroff will be seen essaying the lead role in the movie. Taking to Instagram, Tiger Shroff previously revealed the first look posters of Heropanti 2. Have a look at them here:

