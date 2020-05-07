Kriti Sanon Reveals A Secret About Her 'lockdown Companion' | See Pic Inside

The world is battling COVID 19 and with the lockdown in place, people are forced to stay indoors. Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities have been making sure that they do their bit to keep their fans entertained and motivated through these dark times.

Kriti Sanon posts a picture of her quarantine companion

Recently, Kriti Sanon took to her social media account and shared a glimpse of her quarantine partners. In the post she shared a picture of a comfortable swing with a book she is currently reading. Check out the post below.

My Quarantines :

1. That half read book on the swing

Waiting patiently to tell me the end. 📖 📚#MyQuarantines #LockdownCompanions https://t.co/h7h7SK6but — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) May 7, 2020

Before this, the actor had posted a 30 power run challenge on her social media handle. In that challenge, one is supposed to complete 50 spot runs in about 30 seconds. Kriti Sanon posted a video in which she completed the spot run in time and further nominated few other people for the same. In the video, she emphasised on the need to stay fit even during the lockdown and tried to test her fitness levels through this challenge. Check out the video below.

Keeping your fit in current times is really important and Spot-running is an easy way to do that at home. 🏃‍♀️ To check my fitness levels I have taken up the #30secPowerRun challenge. I am nominating few of my… https://t.co/Z7sozqhNUx — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) May 6, 2020

Kriti Sanon and sister Nupur Sanon's adorable picture during lockdown

Kriti Sanon has been regularly posting pictures during the lockdown. Recently, she had posted an adorable picture with her sister where both of them are spending time together. In the caption, the actor called her sister Nupur Sanon a squishy mushy quarantine. Check out the post below.



Kriti Sanon is in quarantine with her family

Image Credits: Kriti Sanon Instagram

