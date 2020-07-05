Kriti Sanon's Assertive Responses In Interviews Prove That She Always Speaks Her Mind

Kriti Sanon is a well-known actor in Bollywood. She is quite elegant and bold at the same time with her assertive yet courteous responses during media interactions. The actor made her debut in 1: Nenokkadine in 2014, which was a Telegu film, and then made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti. The actor has been seen in many media functions and film festivals since then and has expressed her desire and wishes strongly. Here's a list of all the times Kriti spoke exactly what's on her mind in interviews:

'Don't want to get stuck in one genre'

While in conversation with a film critic, she was asked if it was difficult accepting roles and how she kept it fresh. Kriti clearly stated that it was hard to make choices when it came to portraying a character as she wanted variety. Kriti then said that she didn't want to get stuck in a single genre and would always try to weed out general performances to make space for versatile roles.

'That's when I get a little frustrated'

In another part of the interview, Kirti was asked how she manages to work everything out together - her films, social media, brand endorsements and more. Kriti said that she didn't care much about social media or brands but about her work. She also mentioned how she gets frustrated when she knows she can do well in a film but doesn't get the roles due to nepotism.

'Work speaks'

In another similar interview with a media outlet, Kriti mentioned how not being from a film family was definitely a disadvantage but she added that over a period, it is the work of a particular actor that speaks for them. So even with nepotism in the film industry, at some point stars do have to prove their mettle, Kriti had said.

'I'm very ambitious'

In yet another interview, Kriti Sanon revealed that she was very ambitious. She mentioned how she wanted to do big things in life as she had the potential for it. She also mentioned her craving to perform in a variety of roles.

'I don't like the word dating'

When asked in an interview if she would prefer online dating, Kriti Sanon outright refused and said that she didn't even like the word dating. She mentioned how she would rather like it to be gradual where she connects with someone and that it is not forced.

