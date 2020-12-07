Kriti Sanon Celebrates 1 Year Of 'Panipat'; Shares Stills And Scenes From The Movie

Actor Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram on December 6, 2020, and shared a post to celebrate a year since the release of the iconic period-drama, Panipat. In the post, she thanked director Ashutosh Gowariker and said that she misses Raaya, the character played by Arjun Kapoor. Scroll down to take a look at her post which is full of pictures and videos from the sets of the movie.

Kriti Sanon celebrates 1 Year of Panipat

Kriti Sanon is elated and nostalgic as she celebrates a year since the release of the Ashutosh Gowariker-directed period-drama Panipat. The actor has written a long post on her Instagram alongside which she shared a number of scenes from the movie. She wrote the note as to celebrate the birthday of her character Parvati Bai and also to thank the director for believing in her and giving her several first experiences

Kriti wrote, “And just when I was reliving all the beautiful memories of Panipat through my phone on its 1 year anniversary, Ashutosh Sir messaged me: “Happy Birthday Parvati Bai”. I cannot thank you enough sir for giving me a character i will cherish all my life! Too many firsts for me...My first-period film, First historic character, First Marathi character, First time attempted Sword fighting and that too in a Navari sari! And for the first time played a narrator as well. It's all because of your belief. To make a woman narrate a war film, only you could think of it! It just empowered Parvati Bai’s character even more. Love you, sir! @ashutoshgowariker and Miss you Raaya @arjunkapoor” followed by the hashtags #1YearOfPanipat and #1YearOfParvatiBai”. The post has been liked by 630k people so far and has a huge number of fans' comments under it. Take a look.

In another post, Kriti spoke about the difficulty of one particular scene in the movie. It was a fight sequence that she shared and wrote how all the dirt that went in her mouth was worth it. She wrote, “All i could think of while doing this sequence was: Duvidha ke aage, Jab naari jaage, Himmat se kaam le, Choodi utaare, Kangan utaare, Talvaar thaam le! P.S. All the kilos of “mitti” that went into my mouth while shooting this sequence was all worth it— Swipe left to see Why! #1YearOfPanipat”.

