Kriti Sanon Snapped Visiting Salon With Mother In Pink Denims & White Sneakers; See Pic

Kriti Sanon was recently spotted outside a salon. The actor has been spotted stepping out for the first time ever since she attended the last rites of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. According to a celebrity paparazzi, she stepped out of the house with her mother and paid a visit to a salon.

Kriti Sanon spotted outside first time after the lockdown

Kriti Sanon had been staying indoors during the pandemic and had been following all the guidelines to help curb the potentially deadly disease. Now, more than a month later, Kriti Sanon was spotted outdoors with her mother. Reportedly, she was spotted visiting a salon on Monday. The actor was donning a white camisole, a pair of pink denim shorts and a denim jacket. She had paired up white sneakers with her outfit and had left her hair open with a side parting. Check out the post below.

Fan reactions

As soon as the post went up on the paparazzi’s page, fans flooded it with comments. There were several fans who expressed how they loved Kriti Sanon’s outfit. Several other fans sent the actor love and regards. Check out the fan reactions below.

What has Kriti Sanon been up to on social media?

After the untimely loss of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon has not been as active on social media as she was before. The actor had slammed social media and called it out for being fake and toxic. She had called media out for writing blind items and harassing celebrities.

Kriti Sanon had also posted childhood pictures with her father. On the occasion of Father’s day, Kriti had expressed how much she loved her father and shared adorable pictures with him. Check out the post below.

When Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara’s trailer came out, Kriti shared it on her social media accounts. The actor shared that it would be hard for her to watch the movie. She wrote “It is going to be really hard to watch this one..but how can I not!”

Kriti Sanon on the work front

Kriti Sanon was last seen in the lead in the period drama film, Panipat. The actor portrayed the role of Parvati Bai in the movie and the movie had released in the year 2019. Reportedly, she is currently working on an upcoming project Mimi in which she will star with Pankaj Tripathi.

Image Credits: Viral Bhayani, Kriti Sanon Instagram

