Kriti Sanon began her Bollywood career with Heropanti and since then the actor has been loved by fans. She is also praised for her amazing fashion sense and the grace with which she carries casual and couture outfits. Kriti Sanon is also active on social media and often interacts with her fans. She also posts several pictures which keep her fans updated on her day to day activities. Kriti Sanon is also a fan of yellow tones which is evident from her Instagram posts. Hence here are a few pictures of Kriti Sanon playing with yellow tones on her feed.

Kriti Sanon a huge fan of yellow tones and her Instagram pictures are proof

The Throwback

Kriti Sanon took the time to wish her fellow actor and friend Varun Dhawan on his birthday by sharing amazing pictures of them. The two looked delighted as they posed for the camera. The two actors can easily be seen wearing yellow outfits that made them look adorable in the picture. Kriti Sanon has worked with Varun Dhawan previously on the film Dilwale.

The Light

During the initial phases of the nationwide lockdown, the government had requested citizens to light up a candle in support of those working hard on the front lines to battle the pandemic. Several superstars and prominent personalities had taken part in this mass activity. Kriti can be seen in a yellow tee as she poses for the picture. The actor looked radiant and thus fans complimented her on her good gesture and amazing picture.

The Twist

A while back, Kriti Sanon posted a picture in which she can be seen wearing an amazing yellow dress. In the post, she can be seen twirling and having fun with the dress. The actor looked adorable according to fans as they left several positive comments on her page. The yellow outfit Kriti wore was paired up with hints of red colour as well which made her outfit stand out from the rest. She also wore a bunch of accessories to complete her look and give out a glamorous vibe through her outfit.

The Sunshine

Kriti Sanon dazzled in a yellow saree which was designed by Manish Malhotra. The actor wore the saree in a unique way with a quirky blouse. Kriti opted for an emerald choker and kept her overall look minimalistic to let her outfit do all the talking.

