Kriti Sanon's Insta Post To Sonam Turning Off IG Comments, Here Are Today's Top Stories

There seems to have been a lot going on in the world of entertainment today. Director Abhinav Kashyap claimed his emails were accessed by someone while Sushant's angry fans burned effigies. Here are the top entertainment stories for June 17, 2020.

Kriti Sanon's social media post

Kriti Sanon recently took to Instagram to post an open letter to the social media and press taking a dig at them. She said called social media "fake" and called out users for spreading negativity and hate. Her post earned the support of Bollywood celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khattar and a few more. Nupur Sanon, Kriti's sister also commented, "This was NEEDED".

Sushant Singh Rajput's angry fans burn effigies in Patna

While Sushant Singh Rajput's death came as a shock to many, there are also a few who are speculating nepotism in Bollywood to be the reason for the actor's death. Since his death, #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput started trending on social media as angry fans demanded an investigation into the actor's death. Recently, Sushant's fans in Patna (his hometown) took to burning effigies of Bollywood celebs.

Sonam Kapoor Turns Off Instagram Comments

Recently, Sonam Kapoor turned off the comments feature on her Instagram posts. She also posted a story about her action explaining why she did it. Sonam said that she does not shy away from the hate and negativity thrown at her on social media. However, with the current situation, the negativity was triggering her family and friends. She ended the post by saying people should talk about the soldiers fighting at the Indo-China border. However, after some time, Sonam seems to have deleted the post.

Abhinav Kashyap

Bollywood director Abhinav Kashyap's legal controversy with Salman Khan and his family seems to have taken an ugly turn. He recently claimed that his email account had been accessed by someone. He took a dig at the Khan family in his Facebook post about the matter and also added that Salman was "desperate to shut [him] up". Kashyap also alleged that the Khans tried to sabotage his career after Dabangg.

Rumi Jafry reveals Sushant Singh Rajput was excited to work in his film

In an interview with a news channel, director Rumi Jafry revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput was supposed to work in his film alongside Rhea Chakraborty. The shooting was scheduled to start post lockdown. The director added that he was looking forward to working with Sushant. He also clarified that Sushant had not suggested Rhea's name for the movie.

