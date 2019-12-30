Kriti Sanon Likes Herself Better When She Is With This Person, Watch Video

Bollywood actors have lately been uploading motivational posts for their followers. The latest addition to the list has been Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon. Previously, Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez had uploaded motivational gym posts on their social media handles.

Kriti Sanon likes herself better when working out

Kriti Sanon recently uploaded a video of herself burning the fat away. In the video put up on the actor’s official Instagram handle, she can be seen working out, doing pilates. Her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala can be seen assisting her through her session. In the video, a background score has been added. The song I Like Me Better can be heard playing throughout the duration of the video. She can be seen wearing a plum-coloured set of gym clothes in the video. In the caption for the post, she has written about how she likes herself better when she is with her. The reference has been made with the song playing in the video. She has also expressed her love for her trainer in the caption. Here is a look at the video.

Other actors' workout posts:

Earlier, Katrina Kaif had uploaded a video of herself working out with the same trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala. She has also appreciated the trainer's help and presence. In the video, she can be seen doing the flexagon.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez had also posted a motivational picture with her trainer. In the monochrome picture that she posted, she can be seen doing a standing split. In the caption, she has asked her fans to rise and shine. Have a look at the post here.

