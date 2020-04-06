Kriti Sanon's Movies That Have Crossed 100 Crore Mark At Box Office

Kriti Sanon has emerged as one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Since her debut, the Raabta actor has been a fan favourite and has a huge fan base. Her films are known to perform exceptionally well and are much loved by the audience. Here are some films of the Arjun Patiala actor that crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office.

Kriti Sanon's movies that have crossed Rs 100 crore mark at Box Office

Lukka Chuppi

One of the most profitable films of 2019 was the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Lukka Chuppi. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film was made on an estimated budget of Rs 25 crores. The film upon release received a roaring welcome from fans and crossed the 100 crore mark in no time. The film Luka Chuppi earned Rs 128 crores approximately.

Housefull 4

The Housefull franchise is known to have a huge star cast with a hilarious plotline for the film. Released in 2019 in late October, Housefull 4 was one of the most anticipated films at the time. Director Farhad Samji along with the ensemble cast performed well and therefore it earned big numbers at the box office. Made on a budget of approximately Rs 75 crores, the film went on to earn over Rs 250 crores approximately.

Dilwale

Dilwale starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon was already one of the most anticipated films of 2015. Fans got to witness the classic pairing of Shah Rukh and Kajol in the film along with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. The film was directed by Rohit Shetty and was made on an estimated budget of Rs 135 crores. However, upon release, the film earned a staggering amount of Rs 408 crores.

