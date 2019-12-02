Kriti Sanon's New Dress Can Be A Go-to For All Occasions; Take A Look Over Here

Kriti Sanon is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Panipat. During one of the promotional events, Kriti gave fans wardrobe goals by wearing her bottle-green-coloured Indo-western dress. She mixed and matched dresses with different components, turning into a dress that has never been seen before. Fans loved to see her in the new avatar giving fashion goals. Here is all you should know about the dress.

Kriti Sanon’s new dress

In these pictures, we can see Kriti Sanon wearing a bottle-green viscose leaf saree. She wore a white and dark green top on which she draped the saree’s pallu on. She was seen in white canvas shoes to add to her Indian mix avatar. This dress is made for each and every occasion as it has all the formal lines of a saree, casual look of a top, and comfort of canvas shoes. Her hair was in a loose braid. She was also wearing matching jewellery.

This dress was designed by Abraham & Thakore. The hair and makeup were done by Aasif Ahmed and Heema Dattani respectively. She was styled by Sukriti Grover. Her jewellery was designed by Sangeeta Boochra.

On a professional front

In Panipat, we will see Kriti Sanon in the role of Parvati Bai. She plays the wife of Sadashiv Rao. Sanjay Dutt will be playing the role of Ahmad Shah Abdali. The story is of the third battle of Panipat, which took place on January 14, 1761, and was fought between the Marathas and the invading forces of the king of Afghanistan Ahmad Shah Abdali. The movie also features Mohnish Bahl, Kunal Kapoor, Milind Gunaji, and Padmini Kolhapure. This is the fifth historical entertainer directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The movie will be released under the banner of Ashutosh Gowariker Productions.

