Kriti Sanon Related 'Frequently Asked Questions' Answered For The Die Hard Fans; Read Here

Kriti Sanon started out as a model after finishing her engineering degree at Jaypee Institute of Information Technology. Kriti Sanon has done runway modelling as well as commercial films in the early days of her career. Her first venture into films was in Telugu language film 1:Nenokkadine that released in 2014. After her first film, she immediately received the offer for the film Heropanti which marked her Bollywood debut in the same year.

Kriti Sanon’s acting was recognised by Filmfare’s Best Debut female award in the Sabbir Khan directorial. She went on to sign many more films like Dohchay, a Telugu language film, followed by Kriti Sanon's movies like Dilwale, Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi and more. Therefore, the actress has a massive following in both the industry. The actress has more than 35 million and counting followers on Instagram and many more on other social media platforms.

Curious fans often ask about the Kriti Sanon's family, Kriti Sanon's net worth, past life and more. Here are some frequently asked questions about the actress:

How is Kriti Sanon in real life?

According to a few internet enthusiasts, Kriti Sanon is humble-minded and down-to-earth in real life. She does not act ‘diva’ that she is on-screen or during the several red carpet events. In an interview with a news publication, Kriti Sanon had revealed that her early days in Bollywood was intimidating and she is affected by what's being written about her in the media.

Is Kriti Sanon a Miss India?

Kriti Sanon participated in Femina Miss India in 2011. However, the actress has not won. Her potential was noticed in the competition which gave a jumpstart to her career in acting.

How much is Kriti Sanon's net worth?

Kriti Sanon's net worth is 2 million USD that is 15,00,81,500 INR. The actress owns several houses and luxury cars which adds to Kriti Sanon's net worth. Her highest earning films as per reports were Dilwale and Housefull 4.

Is Kriti Sanon a Star kid?

In a recent interview dated April 27 with Hindustan Times, Kriti Sanon had revealed that she has been replaced by star kids in several films. The actress has no background in the industry. The actor’s father, Rahul Sanon is a Chartered Accountant by profession as per reports in the media. Her mother, on the other hand, Geeta Sanon is a professor at Delhi University.

Is Kriti Sanon Gujarati?

Kriti Sanon is not Gujarati. The actress hails from a Punjabi background. She was born and brought up in Delhi and later moved to Mumbai.

Who is the father of Kriti Sanon?

Kriti Sanon is the daughter of Rahul Sanon. He is a CA as mentioned above. Originally Kriti Sanon’s family is from Delhi. Here is a picture of Kriti Sanon's family below.

Who launched Kriti Sanon?

According to reports, Kriti Sanon was noticed by Sabbir Khan. He was the director of the film Heropanti, through which Kriti made a debut in Bollywood. She received an interview call by Sajid Nadiadwala’s office and finalised the role once she met the director then and there. Kriti Sanon's movies like Bareily Ki Barfi, Housefull 4 added to her success.

Who is elder Kriti Sanon or Nupur?

Kriti Sanon's family also includes Nupur Sanon, the are sisters with an age difference of 6 years. Nupur Sanon is younger than Kriti Sanon, she is twenty-four years old. The two often share pictures together on social media.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

