'Krrish' Shooting Locations Span India To Singapore: See List Here

Krrish (2006) is a Bollywood superhero film that stars actors Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Naseeruddin Shah, and

Rekha. Krrish is a sequel of the Bollywood sci-fi film Koi… Mil Gaya. This film is based on a masked superhero who discovers the truth about his life along the journey. Are you wondering, “Where was Krrish filmed”? Here is an insight into the Krrish shooting location.

Krrish locations

The superhero film Krrish was shot in India and Singapore.

India

Solang Valley

Some sequences of Krrish have been shot at the Solang Valley in Kullu Manali. Kullu Manali has been showcased in the first half of the film. Here the audience is introduced to the protagonist’s family and home.

Patlikuhal

Patikuhal is a village in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. The song Aao Sunao Pyar Ki Ek Kahani was reportedly shot here. This song features Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra.

Singapore

The Fountain of Wealth

The Fountain of Wealth is a famous tourist spot in Singapore. The film Krrish showcases this fountain when the protagonist pursues the antagonist, Dr. Arya at the Suntec City. It is interesting to note that the Fountain of Wealth occupies a place in the Guinness Book of Records. Further, the laser show that takes place at the Fountain of Wealth is truly a visual spectacle.

Chinatown

The film showcases the protagonist Krrish, chasing Dr. Arya in Chinatown. Located in the Outram district of Singapore, this area houses the ethnic Chinese population of Singapore. While one can indulge in street shopping at Chinatown, it is also a great place to explore the rich cultural heritage of Singapore. Chinatown houses several museums and temples, some of which include the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and the Sri Mariamman Temple.

Clarke Quay

The protagonist displays his martial art skills at Clarke Quay in Singapore. He does so to collect some money for a handicapped girl. Clarke Quay is a riverside quay that is located at the mouth of the Singapore River and Boat Quay. While the quay is a great place to indulge in local delicacies, it also houses sightseeing attractions like the Asians Civilizations Museum, Fort Canning Park and several others.

Some of the other Krrish locations include:

Singapore:

MICA Building

Tanjong Rhu Bridge

Singapore Zoo

Singapore River

Lau Pa Sat

Robinson Road

Pulau Ubin

The Esplanade

Wild Wild Wet Water Park

