'Kudi Nu Nachne De' Features Katrina, Alia Dancing Their Hearts Out; Watch The Song

The makers of the movie Angrezi Medium which will release this month have released a quirky song. Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the film, Hindi Medium. The film is directed by Homi Adajania, which features Irrfan’s comeback to the silver screen after a brief hiatus that he took for medical reasons. The new song titled Kudi Nu Nachne De was released some time back and the audiences cannot get enough of it. The foot-tapping new track- Kudi Nu Nachne De is not only engaging but also has some extremely catchy tunes. Check out the newly released song- Kudi Nu Nachne De here.

Kudi Nu Nachne De song out

Kudi Nu Nachne De is the second song from the film Angrezi Medium. The song features some of the most well-known Bollywood female actors dancing around goofily. Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Kriti Sanon are amongst the actors who let their hair down and groove to the catchy song. Radhika Madan, who also plays a pivotal role in the film is seen dancing in the song as well. The Bollywood actors lip-sync to the song- Kudi Nu Nachne De, they dance to the beat.

Earlier, a promo was released, wherein the Bollywood actors shared the short video on their social media account. While they kept their involvement in Kudi Nu Nachne De a hush-hush, they did, however, mention their appreciation for the movie. A teaser about the release of the song Kudi Nu Nachne De was revealed online by Radhika Madan herself. Kudi Nu Nachne De received a lot of praises by the fans who claim taht the song is the new party anthem.

About Angrezi Medium

The cast of Angrezi Medium includes Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Kareena Kapoor in prominent roles. The trailer of the film released a few days back and the netizens were impressed to see Kareena Kapoor Khan essaying the role of a police officer. Irrfan Khan’s welcome to the big screen was highly appreciated by his fans who stated that they cannot wait to see their favourite actor create magic on the screen.

Angrezi Medium highlights the bond that a father shares with his daughter. The movie revolves around a daughter who wishes to go abroad to study and her father makes all the facilities available to her so that she can pursue her dreams. While Radhika Madan is credited for being one of the most sought after fresh faces in Bollywood, fans are awestruck by Irrfan Khan’s heart-warming performance. Angrezi Medium is slated to hit the theatres on March 13, 2019.

