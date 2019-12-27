Kushal Punjabi Death: Did The Actor Change His Twitter Bio Before Committing Suicide?

Television actor Kushal Punjab sadly passed away today i.e. on December 26, 2019. The actor was found dead by his parents at his Mumbai residence on Friday. A suicide note written by Kushal Punjabi was also reportedly retrieved from his apartment. The entire television industry is currently in a massive shock after his demise. Few stated about him always being cheerful and how he showed no sign of any kind of depression. However, Kushal Punjabi changed his Twitter bio before committing suicide which makes his suicide evident.

Kushal Punjabi changed his Twitter bio to, ‘Actor Writer Director Biker Adventurer. Currently transiting planet Earth’. Kushal Punjabi’s body is kept at the Cooper Hospital in Juhu where the process of post mortem took place. The body will reportedly be kept at the centre’s cold storage for another day before it is given for cremation.

As per reports, Kushal Punjabi’s death was revealed by his close friend Karanvir Bohra. The actor broke the news on his Instagram handle with a sad note. Looking at the note it seems that even Karanvir Bohra was shocked by his sad demise.

Kushal Punjabi is survived by wife Audrey Dolhen and three-year-old son Kian. In his tenure as an actor in the industry, Kushal was part of various hit shows such as Kasam Se, Dekho Magar Pyaar Se, and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa among more. In fact, he also made appearances in several Bollywood films such as Lakshya, Kaal, Salaam-e-Ishq and Dhan Dhana Dhan, Goal.

