'Laal Singh Chaddha' Actor Mona Singh Opens Up About Resuming Shoot For The Film

Mona Singh recently spoke to a news portal about her upcoming project. The actor will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha and fans of the actor are excited to watch the film. The film was originally supposed to release this year; however, due to the pandemic situations, the shoots were postponed, according to a news portal. Mona Singh has now shared some insight into the shooting process of the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha's Mona Singh opens up about resuming shoots

In the interview with a portal, she was asked about the film Laal Singh Chaddha, to which Mona Singh said that her work in the film is still pending. According to the actor, most of the shoot has been completed; however, a huge portion of the film is still pending.

Mona further told the news portal that the pending portion needs to be shot outdoors and therefore they need a big unit of at least 500-600 people. Hence, the actor hinted that the shoots will not begin anytime soon. She said that the shoots for Laal Singh Chaddha may only begin after things seem normal and will not resume anytime during June or July.

Further on, she added that taking up the responsibility of 500-600 people is a huge deal and one needs to be cautious in times like these. Hence, the makers may wait until things get back to normal to resume the shooting process. Mona also maintained the fact that it is a huge responsibility to fly people out of Mumbai and shoot for several days. She thus hinted at the risk of beginning the shoots any time soon in the coming months, according to a news portal.

On the work front, Mona Singh will be seen on the third season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. The series has already released on its exclusive OTT platform and fans have begun watching it. The series focuses around the concept of an extramarital affair and Mona Singh plays the other woman in the series, according to a news portal.

In an interview with a news portal, Mona Singh was all praise for the love she received for the first two seasons of her show and said that fans can expect a lot of twists for the third season.

