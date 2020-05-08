'Laxmmi Bomb', 'Radhe' & others: Here's info that'd determine release dates after lockdown

The COVID-19 pandemic has sent the entire release calendar of Bollywood for a toss. While Baaghi 2 and Angrezi Medium hit the screens at the start of the crisis and faced losses, others like Sooryavanshi were saved in the nick of time by postponing the release days before the scheduled dates. Not just this year, the scheduled release dates that were confirmed right up to next year, has been hampered due to the lockdown creating restrictions for shooting and more.

It goes without saying that movies that are completed or are closer to completion will be the first ones to hit the theatres once the lockdown is over. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared the status of most of the big films of this year amid ‘lot of speculation’ that also involves the probability of films releasing over-the-top during the lockdown.

#Xclusiv: Several people within and outside the film industry enquiring about the *current status* of some forthcoming biggies... Lots of speculation as well... Here are the facts... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2020

One of the first to hit the theatres could be Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo. The film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan was earlier slated to release in April, but filming and post-production is complete and even the first copy is out, Adarsh revealed.

Here are the status

A film that was planning to release even before Gulabo Sitabo, on April 10, was Kabir Khan’s ‘83 starring Ranveer Singh. As per the trade analyst, the film is near completion with the final mix and minimal post-production being completed.

⭐️ #83TheFilm, starring #RanveerSingh: Filming complete... Editing and dubbing complete... Final mix pending... Minimal post-production work remains to be completed. pic.twitter.com/vhFnKaK51t — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2020

David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan also sees a similar status with filming, editing and dubbing completed. Only VFX and post-production like mixing and DI were left for the movie that was earlier scheduled for May 1 release.

The much-awaited Eid clash between Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb and Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai had been doing the rounds. However, Taran Adarsh stated that the latter was farther from completion as compared to the former.

The Akshay-Kiara Advani starrer’s filming as well rough edit is complete, while dubbing, background score and VFX of the Raghava Lawrence film were pending, revealed Adarsh.

As far as Prabhudeva’s film starring Salman and Disha Patani is concerned, the shooting is incomplete as two songs and more sequences are pending.

⭐️ #Radhe, starring #SalmanKhan and #DishaPatani: The film is *not* complete yet... Filming of two songs and some sequences pending... Dubbing, VFX, post-production work pending too. pic.twitter.com/hebVQOqiqK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2020

While there is no clarity on when the lockdowm will end, it’s likely that the completed films will immediately attempt a theatrical release as soon as it is lifted. However, as is the norm, many might push the release to festivals like Diwali, Christmas and Republic Day next year.

