Cyberpunk 2077 Release Date, Trailer, Availability, And Rating

Despite all the delays, CD Projekt’s upcoming game Cyberpunk 2077 remains one of the highly-anticipated video games of the year and it is shaping up to be the quirkiest game titles to come out in 2020. And while the studio has never shied away from depicting mature sexual content, it only continues to keep pushing the limits of rating boards when it comes to its newest creations.

Cyberpunk 2077 release date

After a lengthy delay, the game has now been pushed to a September debut. The official release date has been set for September 17, 2020, meaning it won't be hacking into your life just yet. In the meantime, you can check out the game's official cinematic trailer.

Cyberpunk 2077 availability

The game will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia. It is also suggested that the game will make it to Xbox Series X and PS5 when they come out.

Cyberpunk 2077 rating

Luckily, fans will no longer have to wait to find out the kind of content they will actually be getting when the game finally comes out. The official Entertainment Software Rating Board summary (ESRB) for Cyberpunk 2077 was released on Wednesday and it appears that the game has managed to avoid the dreaded "AO for Adult Only" rating which would have prevented it from going on sales. The game was instead rated "M for Mature," which clearly isn't due to a lack of explicit content. However, it gives a reason behind the decision that talks about the mature elements featured in the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure video game which is set in the Night City, a megalopolis deeply obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. Players will get to play the game as V, who is a mercenary outlaw with a goal to get his hands on the one-of-a-kind implant that will be key to his immortality. The game will also allow character customization which will include a number of depictions. Apart from this, players will also get to customize cyberware, skillsets and more.

Image credits: Cyberpunk 2077