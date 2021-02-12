'Landed in the magnificent city': Anupam Kher documents his journey in Kolkata

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who is quite active on social media while documenting his daily life updates, shared a video on Instagram while showing off his journey in Kolkata. The actor shared a video that he made while sitting in the plane and documenting the beautiful city from the top and explaining the memories that flash across his mind as he lands in Kolkata.

Anupam Kher in Kolkata

In the video, the actor showed the magnificent city through his lens. He recorded the video by sitting inside the plane that showcased the beautiful weather and p[icturesque beauty of the city from the sky. He captioned the post and wrote, “Oh Kolkata!! Landed in the magnificent city of #Kolkata !! Jai Ho!!” For the unversed, the actor landed in the city to be a part of the award night.

Read: Anupam Kher Reveals Who Is Herman Dsouza, The Person He Keeps Referring To In His Videos!

Read: Anupam Kher Joins Homegrown Twitter-substitute 'Koo', Urges People To Join The Platform

The actor who has created a great fan following on Twitter is the latest celebrity to join Indian microblogging platform Koo. 'Koo' app won the AatmaNirbhar innovation challenge and is a Made in India service as per the vision of PM Narendra Modi. It is an alternative to Twitter for the Indian users and discussions in this platform are similar to that of Twitter: around interesting topics. The ten-month-old app's co-founder and chief executive Aprameya Radhakrishna recently affirmed that Koo enables the free expression of thoughts and opinions for every Indian irrespective of the language preference.

Meanwhile, the actor who has appeared in several iconic Hindi films like Saaransh, Khel, Beta, Lamhe, and many more is receiving love for his latest released third book ‘Your Best Day is Today’. Other than this he has two films lined up the release. He will be seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files and The Last Show.

Read: Anupam Kher Recites Poem On Father's 9th Death Anniversary, Calls Him 'closest Friend'

Read: Anupam Kher Celebrates 8 Years Of 'Special 26' With Stills Feat Akshay, Wishes For Part 2

(Image credit: Anupam Kher/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.