Lara Dutta Reveals What COVID-19 Taught Husband Mahesh Bhupathi, Pens Amusing Note

On Thursday morning, Lara Dutta Bhupathi took to Instagram and posted a series of photos in which she flaunted her messy-curly hair. She quipped that the COVID-19 has taught some secrets about her life to her husband. Lara wrote, 'Things COVID-19 has taught my husband, that he never knew- his wife will occasionally wash her hair at night and go to bed and wake up looking like that!!! @mbhupathi #whoknewmyhairwascurly #lovemycurls'.

As soon as Lata Dutta's post was up, fans of the star rushed to comment on it. A user wrote, 'God bless you, mam. Stay healthy and fit you're looking so charming'. Another fan penned, 'Gorgeous nevertheless'. Many simply dropped hearts and fire emoticons on the post. Take a look.

What COVID-19 has taught Lara's husband:

It was on Father's Day when Lara posted an array of pictures of her husband- Mahesh Bhupathi and her daughter. Along with this, she also penned a heartfelt note. Lara expressed that 'the two peas in a pod are inseparable'. More so, she wrote that she is always grateful to her husband- Mahesh Bhupathi for giving her life’s greatest joy and most precious possession. In the photos, the father-daughter duo could be seen sharing some warm moments together.

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi tied the knot on February 16, 2011, in a ceremony in Mumbai. Later, the duo also had a Christian wedding ceremony in Goa on February 20. The couple welcomed Saira in January 2012. Lata Dutta's Instagram gives a peek into her daughter's photos as she time and again keeps sharing glimpses of her whereabouts.

On the work front, Lara was last seen in the 2018 movie, Welcome To New York. She is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming outing, Bell Bottom. The movie is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021. Bell Bottom's cast features Huma Qureshi, Vaibhav Choudhary and Lara Dutta, alongside Vaani Kapoor and Akshay. The movie is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Nikkhil Advani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh. The first look posters from the film received a thumbs up from fans.

