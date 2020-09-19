Ronit Roy Opens Up About The Time When He Was Aamir Khan's Bodyguard; Read Details

Actor Ronit Roy recently spoke about his journey in the industry and how he evolved as an actor in an interview. The actor has, over the years, worked in a wide range of movies and shows and garnered critical acclaim for his performances. He also opened up about being Aamir Khan's bodyguard and how it helped him. Read on:

Also Read: When Ronit Roy Had Turned Down 'Zero Dark Thirty' For 'Student Of The Year'

Ronit Roy on being Aamir Khan's bodyguard

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ronit Roy revealed that he only entered the industry with the idea of becoming a star. Roy then mentioned that after he failed and was out of work, he started his security agency. Through this agency, he was appointed as a bodyguard to Aamir Khan.

Also Read: 'Hostages 2' Ending Explained: What Happens At The End Of The Ronit Roy Starrer?

Ronit explained that while he was Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, he observed the actor and his way of working, which was an insightful experience for him. He said that this was the time when he understood how to work on his skill and better them. After this, Ronit worked with Ekta Kapoor in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and then on became popularly known for his portrayals of Mr. Rishabh Bajaj and Mihir Virani.

Ronit Roy in 'Hostages 2'

Ronit Roy was recently seen in the second season of the popular Disney+ Hostar show, Hostages 2. The plot features multiple twists and turns and has been receiving rave reviews from critics and the viewers. Roy reprised his role of SP Prithvi Singh from season 1 and his performance is also garnering major appreciation from fans on various social media platforms.

Hostages tells the story of a doctor who is forced to assassinate a prominent politician after her family members are held hostages. The show, apart from Ronit Roy, also stars actors like Tisca Chopra, Malhar Rathod, and Anangsha Biswas in pivotal roles. Currently, the show has a rating of 6.8/10 on IMDb.

Also Read: Ronit Roy Is A Human Encyclopedia, Says His 'Hostage 2' Co-star Anangha Biswas

Also Read: Ronit Roy Reveals He Was Once Told Junior Artists Are A Better Choice As An Actor Than Him

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.