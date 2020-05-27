Lata Mangeshkar remembers Vilasrao Deshmukh on his 75th birth anniversary, offers prayers

Bollywood’s nightingale Lata Mangeshkar who is known to mesmerize all with her voice recently paid tribute to former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Vilasrao Deshmukh on his 75th birth anniversary. The singer shared a post by the late minister’s son and actor Riteish Deshmukh and recalled the memories of meeting the late politician and also described her friendly family terms with him in a post on social media.

Lata Mangeshkar pens her emotions on Vilasrao Deshmukh's 75th birth anniversary

The Lag Jaa Gale crooner took to Twitter and shared a post in the memory of Vilasrao. The singer also expressed her sadness of losing someone who had such family relations with that of the singer. She even confessed in the caption that she saw the tribute shared by the Housefull actor on Twitter which reminded her about the death anniversary. At last, Lata Mangeshkar concluded the post while offering prayers to all the lovely memories of Vilasrao.

Read: Lata Mangeshkar Shares Grief Of Recordist DO Bhansali's Death, Reminisces Working With Him

Read: Shraddha Kapoor Tries To Sing Like Lata Mangeshkar While Co-star Mimics Udit Narayan

Namaskar @Riteishd ji. Maine aaj aap ka ye khoobsoorat video dekha aur mujhe pata chala ki kal Vilasrao ji ki jayanti thi. Vilasrao ji aur hamare pariwaarik sambandh the. Main Vilasrao ji ki yaad ko vinamra abhivadan karti hun. https://t.co/Sak5DkCRjq — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) May 27, 2020

Meanwhile, on May 26, Riteish who shared a very close bond with his father shared a beautiful video on the micro-blogging site while commemorating the 75th birth anniversary of late Vilasrao. In the video, Riteish Deshmukh hangs his father’s outfit on the stand and puts his hand through his sleeves and trying to imagine his father’s touch. He then hugs his father’s clothes and points the camera to his frame. Towards the end of the video her also shares a few throwback pictures of him and his dad. Watch the video below.

Apart from remembering the great politician on his birth anniversary, the 90-year-old singer also mourned the death of veteran sound recordist Dhirajlal Ochhavlal Bhansali, better known as DO Bhansali, on May 25. She revealed that she has worked with the latter in many films and that she had good relations with him. She remembered him as a good person.

The singer shared a series of tweets while praying for the departed soul of Bhansali. In the tweet, Lata mentioned how she was devastated to know about the death of the famous sound recordist from the industry. She even recalled the time when Bhansali had recorded several songs of her films.

Read: Lata Mangeshkar Looks Back At 80s Film 'Karz', Wishes Rishi Kapoor Would Come Back To Life

Read: Lata Mangeshkar Condoles Rishi Kapoor's Death, Says 'it Will Impact Film Industry'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.