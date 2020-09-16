Laxmmi Bomb's Release To Khaali Peeli's New Songs: Entertainment Recap For Sept 16

From Laxmmi Bomb's release date revealed to Manoj Muntashir elaborating on Jaya Bachchan's speech at the Rajya Sabha. Let's take a look at all the latest Bollywood news that made headlines today Here are some of today's entertainment news recap.

ALSO READ| From Jaya Bachchan's Speech To Rhea Chakraborty's Drug Case, Read Ent Recap For Sept 15

Akshay Kumar announces Laxmmi Bomb's release Date

In his latest post-Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to state that this year apart from Diwali, there would also be a bomb. He further wrote that the film will release on November 9 on Disney Plus Hotstar. Akshay's awaited movie also stars Kiara Advani and is directed by Raghava Lawrence.

Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein “laxmmi” ke saath ek dhamakedar “bomb” bhi aayega. Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @DisneyPlusHSVIP!

Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali ðŸ’¥ #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex @advani_kiara @offl_Lawrence pic.twitter.com/VQgRGR0sNg — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 16, 2020

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar's Fans Demand 'Laxmmi Bomb's Release In Theatres Amid Digital Release Rumours

Pooja Bhatt's comment amidst Rhea Chakraborty's drug case

Sadak actor Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter today to ask if anyone cares about people addicted to consuming drugs to live in the "ultimate fringes of the society" amid the pain of poverty. She spoke about the rehabilitation of the poor who chase "substances" as they are too battered and broken to chase dreams. Take a look at Pooja Bhat's tweet.

Does anyone care about people who live on the ultimate fringe of society,who use drugs to make the pain of living go away? The ones who are too battered & broken to chase dreams but chase substances amidst much poverty & squalor? Anyone interested in their rehabilitation? — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) September 16, 2020

Bollywood lyricist Manoj Muntashir Slams Jaya Bachchan's speech

Popular Bollywood lyricist Manoj Muntashir took to Twitter to respond to Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan's criticism of those maligning the image of the entertainment industry. Jaya Bachchan said 'do not make a hole in the plate you're eating from', basically meaning 'do not bite the hand that feeds you'.

Manoj took to Twitter to elaborate on Jaya Bachchan's speech stating if someone serves venom in the plate then it is important to make a hole to drain it out.

à¤«à¤¼à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤® à¤œà¤—à¤¤ à¤…à¤—à¤° à¤¥à¤¾à¤²à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆ, à¤¤à¥‹ à¤¯à¥‡ à¤¥à¤¾à¤²à¥€ à¤¸à¤¬à¤•à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆ. à¤¯à¥‡ à¤¸à¤¬à¤•à¥€ à¤­à¥‚à¤– à¤®à¤¿à¤Ÿà¤¾à¤¤à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤”à¤° à¤¸à¤¬ à¤…à¤ªà¤¨à¥€ à¤®à¥‡à¤¹à¤¨à¤¤ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤‡à¤¸ à¤¥à¤¾à¤²à¥€ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤°à¤–à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤°à¥‹à¤Ÿà¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤ à¤•à¤®à¤¾à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚. à¤•à¥‹à¤ˆ à¤•à¤¿à¤¸à¥€ à¤•à¥‡ à¤Ÿà¥à¤•à¤¡à¤¼à¥‹à¤‚ à¤ªà¤° à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤ªà¤²à¤¤à¤¾. à¤‡à¤¸ à¤¥à¤¾à¤²à¥€ à¤ªà¤° ISI à¤•à¥€ à¤œà¤—à¤¹ à¤¸à¤‚à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¾à¤¨ à¤•à¥€ à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤° à¤¹à¥ˆ. à¤¯à¥‡ à¤¥à¤¾à¤²à¥€ à¤•à¤¿à¤¸à¥€ à¤à¤• à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤°, à¤–à¤¼à¤¾à¤¨à¤¦à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¯à¤¾ à¤µà¤‚à¤¶ à¤•à¥€ à¤¬à¤ªà¥Œà¤¤à¥€ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤¹à¥ˆ. — Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) September 16, 2020

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar Aces Casual Look As He Heads Out For Dubbing In Juhu; See Pic

Ishaan Khatter shares BTS from Khaali Peeli's songs

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's film Khaali Peeli is all set to premiere on October 2 on Zee5. Ishaan Khattar shared a post with Ananya Panday captioning it as the Behind-the-scenes from their song Tehas Nehas. In the picture, Ananya Panday could be seen giving Ishaan Khatter a back massage but Ishaan Khatter's expression shows that he is in severe pain. Take a look at Ishaan's hilarious caption on his latest Instagram post.

Vidya Balan remembers M.S. Subbulakshmi

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan remembered the veteran Carnatic singer M.S. Subbulakshmi on her 104th birth anniversary today. The actor shared an iconic picture of Subbulakshmi, which was captured by the famous photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha.

Vidya Balan mentioned that M.S. Subbulakshmi’s voice reminds her that there is God in each one of us. The actor further mentioned that the picture was clicked by Gautam Rajadhyaksha, who ironically, shared the same birthday as the late singer.

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 14 Updates: Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma To Enter The House Again?

Promo Image courtesy: Akshay Kumar and Ishaan Khatter's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.