'Let's Go': Kartik Aaryan Goes For A Morning Ride As He Shoots For 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2'

Kartik Aaryan has been actively gearing up for his highly anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and has frequently been giving a sneak peek into the filming to all his fans. He recently added a few photos on social media in which he shared some of the behind-the-scenes looks while he was off for morning shoots of Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

Kartik Aaryan’s morning ride for Bhool Bhulaiya 2

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this photo of himself in which he can be seen wearing a yellow coloured hoodie along with a snazzy printed lower and white sports shoes. He can also be seen getting ready for a bike ride standing on one side of the road with a black mask on and helmet in hand. In the caption, he welcomed all his fans to go for a morning ride and added how he was at the shoot of his movie, Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

Kartik Aaryan also added another photo of himself in which he can be seen sitting in the car while he was on his way to the shoots of Bhool Bhulaiya 2. In the photo, he can be seen in the same yellow hoodie with a delightful smile on his face. In the caption, he added how he was heading to the morning shoot of his movie.

The fans were super-excited to see Kartik Aaryan’s photos and dropped in fun and quirky reactions in the comment section. Many of the fans stated how mind-blowing it was to see his photo while many others teased him and asked him with whom he was going for the ride. Many of the female fans took to Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram and stated how they would love to go on a ride with him and even asked him to come to pick them up. Many also expressed their excitement for the upcoming Kartik Aaryan’s movies and stated how they were eagerly waiting for Bhool Bhulaiya 2. Take a look at some of the interesting fans’ reactions to Kartik Aaryan’s photos on Instagram.



Kartik Aaryan’s movies

Some famous Kartik Aaryan’s movies include Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Guest iin London, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Love Aaj Kal, Kaanchi: The Unbreakable, Pati Patni Aur Woh and others.

