Tanhaji Box Office Collections And Other Films That Unexpectedly Broke The BO

Bollywood has been one of the most influential filmmaking industries of the world that has contributed by giving a number of blockbusters. The industry certainly has some highly anticipated movies but some films certainly shock the world with their amazing performance and audience response. One of those films is Ajay Devgn’s latest film, and the Tanhaji box office collection has been extremely dominant and has collected an estimated amount of ₹359.77 crores all over the globe.

A number of Ajay Devgn fans have been posting their Tanhaji reviews all over the internet since it managed to be India’s 20th film to break the ₹200 cr mark in box office collections. Just like Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji box office collections, here are some other Bollywood films that shocked the world with their collections.

Other movies that had a shocking performance like Tanhaji Box Office collections:

Baahubali

Baahubali was one of the most shocking films of the year 2015. The film was a shocker when it released and managed to attract a lot of attention all over the globe. The film managed to collect an estimated figure of ₹650 crores through worldwide box offices. The first part got so successful that the Bollywood giants backed the sequel, Baahubali 2 that too collected around ₹1800 crores through box office collections.

Sairat

The film managed to collect an estimated amount of ₹110 crores through its box office collections. Sairat was directed by popular filmmaker Nagraj Manjule who managed to make the film in a small budget of approximately ₹ 4 crores. The movie revolves around two college friends, Archi and Parshya, who fall in love with each other.

Badhaai Ho

The film managed to collect a total of ₹ 221.44 crores through its box office collections. The movie was directed by Amit Sharma and it managed to grab a lot of attention with the never-before-seen plot of the film. The topic was extremely new for the audience and they certainly showed their love for the makers trying out new things in the Bollywood film industry.

