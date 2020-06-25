Lisa Haydon Shares Pictures Of Her Marriage And Pregnancy On IG; See Pics

Actor and model Lisa Haydon recently took to social media to upload a couple of pictures. The star uploaded a picture from her wedding and few from her pregnancy days. She has also shared with her fans some lovely memories. Read on to know the whole story:

Lisa shares personal pictures with her fans

In the first snap uploaded by Lisa Haydon, the star can be seen in her wedding gown with her father. Both their backs are turned to the camera and the picture is slightly faded out. Fans can see that the wedding took place on the beach and the entire background is faded out. The actor married Dino Lalvani in October 2016 and now has three kids with him.

She also posted an emotional message related to her dad. She wrote, ''My daddy promised me before walking me down the aisle that he would never be giving me away. I love you, daddy, you are THE GOAT''. Check out the post:

Many fans responded with many positive comments on the post. Some couldn't believe that the star had decided to share this lovely memory with them. Check out the comments on the picture below:

In the next picture, the star can be seen pregnant. In this lovely picture, Haydon can be seen sporting a black bikini.

In the caption, the actor writes that in the picture she is due with her son Leo. She mentions that the beautiful pictures were clicked before the pandemic hit. Here's the caption: ''11th January 2020- A few days before Leo was born, before corona came along before 2020 became the year of hindsight''. She also added the following hashtags - #bumpproud #wethewomen. Check out the post:

Fans have again flooded the picture with wonderful comments. Some commented on how beautiful the actor looked and more. Check out the comments:

