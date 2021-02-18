Lisa Haydon Shows A Glimpse Of Her Baby Bump In A Picturesque Post

Indian actress Lisa Haydon, who is currently pregnant with her third child, recently shared a glimpse of her baby bump for the first time in an Instagram post. Lisa Haydon is an Indian actress and model, who predominantly works in Bollywood. Lisa made her acting debut with the ensemble romantic comedy Aisha. Haydon also appeared in the film Queen, for which she garnered acclaim from critics and audiences alike.

Just 10 days ago, Lisa Haydon took to Instagram to announce that she was pregnant for the third time and this time she was expecting a baby girl. Lisa recently shared another Instagram post from her visit to Lantau Island in Hong Kong in which she can be seen standing at the beach wearing a bikini and flaunting her baby bump. The picture is presumably a throwback picture since Lisa shared it with the caption, “Jan 2021”. Take a look at the post below.

Lisa Haydon's photos; fans react

Lisa Haydon's photos usually receive a lot of love from her fans as the actress is quite active on social media. Many of Lisa’s fans commented with nothing but praises for the actress like “Gorgeous”, “Beautiful”, “Pretty” and more. While many fans left their congratulations for the actress, some simply left loads of heart and kiss emojis in the comments section showing their love. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Lisa Haydon's pregnancy and more

Lisa Haydon's pregnancy has been the focus of her Instagram before. The actress announced her previous pregnancy on Instagram as well with an adorable picture of the family. Co-incidentally, her son Zack has been a part of Lisa Haydon’s pregnancy announcement both times as this time he actually made the official announcement saying, “a baby sister” when Lisa asked “what does mommy have inside her tummy?”

Lisa Haydon's Instagram is a popular handle since the actress is an avid Instagrammer and often posts pictures of herself and her family. The actress has amassed a following of 1.3 million on Instagram and often keeps her fans updated with her family life much to their delight. Take a look at one of Lisa Haydon's Instagram posts with her family below.

