Lisa Ray Shares Cute Family Picture On Instagram, Writes 'next Destination Shimmers'

Lisa Ray's Instagram account is filled with beautiful moments of her life which she heartily shares with her fans and followers. This time around, actor Lisa Ray took to her Instagram to share a family picture comprising of her husband Jason Dehni, her twin girls Sufi and Soleil, and herself. Read on to know more about her latest Instagram post and what she has to say about her 'caravan'.

Lisa Ray's photos

Four More Shots Please actor Lisa is quite active on Instagram and frequently shares pictures from her travels, with her family, and the books that she is reading. Lisa Ray's Instagram is a visual treat for all her fans and followers as the actor likes to document even the littlest of moments there. Her latest post on the social media site has her posing for a cute family picture with her husband Jason and their two twin girls in their prams. Lisa captioned the picture, "I can’t believe we have parented from Tbilisi to Hong Kong, Mumbai to Nelson via Singapore. This caravan cannot stop: it’s in the blood. The next destination shimmers. Packed suitcases stand sentinel at the basement door. The danger of the familiar is averted." Lisa and her husband are wearing grey sweatshirts while the two little munchkins are wrapped in little blankets. The actor could also be seen sporting a pair of sunglasses and a beanie. You can see the post here.

Model-actor Lisa Ray has close to 220k followers on Instagram and her family picture received around 3k likes within a few hours of posting. Her friends and followers commented calling the picture a cute one and also posted hearts for the actor. While actor Kubbra Sait commented with red hearts, another follower wrote saying that their next destination should be Asia. You can see some of the comments here.

Lisa Ray also recently debuted her first novel titled Close to The Bone which has reportedly received an uproar of praise from fans. The book encompasses Lisa Ray's journey of life in her own words where she has dived deep into concepts of existence in context to her battle with cancer. Close to The Bone also speaks about how Lisa Ray lived her life her own way with the utmost honesty.

Image Credits: Lisa Rani Ray Official Instagram Account

