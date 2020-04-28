Ranbir As Pinkman: If 'Breaking Bad' Is Made In India, THESE Actors Should Feature In It

Breaking Bad is a Hollywood television series which seems to have a huge fan base all over the world. The series also won quite a lot of Emmies. Many Indian fans of Breaking Bad have been waiting for an Indian version of the series. Recently when Bollywood actor, Anupam Kher posted a monochrome of himself on Instagram, a fan even called him 'Sir Walter'.

Anupam Kher on Instagram recently posted a black and white photo of himself with a beautiful caption to it. Many fans appreciated him for sharing such wonderful and wise words. However, it was one among them that called him Walter White Sr.

Thus, if an Indian Breaking Bad cast was to be assembled, we already know who might play the legendary character. Here's a list of the rest of the characters and which Indian actor might be best suited to play the role. Take a look:

Walter White Sr - Anupam Kher

Image credit: Breaking Bad Instagram, Anupam Kher Instagram

Skyler White - Tabu

Image credit: TheAnnaGunn Instagram, Tabu Instagram

Jesse Pinkman - Ranbir Kapoor

Image credit: Aaron Paul Instagram, RanbirKapoorOfficial Instagram

Hank Schrader - Boman Irani

Image credit: Dean Norris Instagram, Boman Irani Instagram

Marie Schrader - Sushmita Sen

Image credit: Betsy Brandt Instagram, Sushmita Sen Instagram

Gus Fring - Irrfan Khan

Image credit: Giancarlo Esposito Instagram, Irrfan Khan Instagram

Mike Ehrmantraut - Naseeruddin Shah

Image credit: Jonathanbanks_1947 Instagram, Naseeruddin49 Instagram

Saul Goodman - Akshay Khanna

Image credit: Breaking Bad Instagram Instagram, Akshay Khanna Twitter

Walter Jr. - Parth Samthan

Image credit: Breaking Bad Instagram, Parth Samthan Instagram

