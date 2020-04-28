Ranbir As Pinkman: If 'Breaking Bad' Is Made In India, THESE Actors Should Feature In It

Quick links:
Breaking Bad is a Hollywood television series which seems to have a huge fan base all over the world. The series also won quite a lot of Emmies. Many Indian fans of Breaking Bad have been waiting for an Indian version of the series. Recently when Bollywood actor, Anupam Kher posted a monochrome of himself on Instagram, a fan even called him 'Sir Walter'.
Anupam Kher on Instagram recently posted a black and white photo of himself with a beautiful caption to it. Many fans appreciated him for sharing such wonderful and wise words. However, it was one among them that called him Walter White Sr.
Also Read: Kartik Aaryan's Quirky Reply To A Fan Who Offered Him Rs 1 Lakh On His Breaking Bad Post
Also Read: 'Breaking Bad' Actor Bob Odenkirk Opens Up About His Son's Battle With Novel Coronavirus
Thus, if an Indian Breaking Bad cast was to be assembled, we already know who might play the legendary character. Here's a list of the rest of the characters and which Indian actor might be best suited to play the role. Take a look:
Also Read: 'Better Call Saul' Gives 'Breaking Bad' Fans A Treat, Gomie And Hank Reunite On The Show
Also Read: Breaking Bad: Some Of The Most 'hated' Characters; From 'Skyler White' To 'Todd'
Also Read: Top Shows Like 'Breaking Bad' That You Must Add To Your Watchlist
Also Read: Michelle Obama's Documentary 'Becoming' To Release On Netflix On May 6
Also Read: 'Tiger King' On Netflix Portrays Joe Exotic As A ‘victim’; Angry Juror Slams Makers
Also Read: Prince William Reveals Hilarious Reason For Avoiding Netflix's 'Tiger King'
Also Read: Liam Hemsworth's Movies That Are Now Streaming On Netflix, See List
Also Read: Delhi HC Seeks Netflix's Response After 'Hasmukh' Gets Accused Of Defaming Lawyers
Also Read: Arjun Kapoor Says He "really Was Laughing Out Loud" After Kanan Gill's Netflix Special
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.