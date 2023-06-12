Sonakshi Sinha Avoids Posing With Rumoured Beau Zaheer Iqbal At Madhu Mantena's Reception

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have set the rumour mills buzzing with their dating news. The actors recently attended the wedding reception of producer Madhu Mantena with Ira Trivedi on June 11. At the gathering, Sonakshi and Zaheer were accompanied by their Double XL co-star Huma Qureshi.

A video surfaced from the event shows the trio entering the wedding reception. However, what caught the eyes of the netizens was Sonakshi avoiding to pose with her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer.

Another video from the reception has doing rounds on social media that showed Sonakshi subtly hinting at Iqbal to stand on the other side and not beside her. Zaheer came out of the car with Sonakshi and eventually stood beside her to pose for the shutterbugs. However, the Dahaad actress gave him a slight nod as a hint and asked him to stand next to Huma instead.

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal and Huma Qureshi's friendship

(Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal at Madhu Mantena's wedding reception. I Image: Varinder Chawla)

For the unversed, the friendship between Sonakshi and Huma has been flourishing for sometime. The actors have worked together in Double XL (2022). The movie narrated the tale of two women who strike an unlikely friendship after facing the harsh, unrealistic standards of body image set by society.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dating rumours

The duo has been rumoured to be dating for more than a year now. Their public spottings, social media banter and time spent with one another have fueled the rumours further. However, both parties have maintained that they are ‘just friends’.

Apart from their personal relations, the actors have collaborated professionally as well. As stated earlier, Zaheer played a supporting role in the Sonakshi Sinha starrer Double XL. He portrayed the Sonakshi’s love interest in the film. The two also collaborated in Blockbuster song.