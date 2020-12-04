Madhuri Dixit Nene 'goofs' Around After Harry Potter Marathon With Family; See Pics

On December 3, 2020, Madhuri Dixit Nene took to her Instagram and shared a quirky picture of herself. She shared the picture post having a movie marathon with her family. She is seen giving quirky expressions wearing Harry Potter-styled glasses in the picture, and also showed the after-effect of watching the fantasy drama. Many of her fans went gaga over the fun side of the Bollywood diva.

Madhuri Dixit Nene shares quirky picture

In her funny Insta post, she looked beautiful wearing a green kurta and a pair of funky green and yellow coloured earrings. She kept her make-up minimal and styled her hair in loose waves. In the second picture, she is seen staring at the camera with a suspicious look. Her caption read, “Goofing around after a Harry Potter film marathon. Expecto Patronum. ‘#Potterhead’”. Many of her fans were drooling over the fun side of the actor as they were quick to like and comment on the post.

One of her fans commented, “Ma’am you look so funny” with several laughing face emoticons while another one called her ‘cute’. A user wrote, “beauty queen” with red hearts and hugging face emoticons. Another user commented, “So sweet” with a heart-eye face emoticon. Several others called her gorgeous and beautiful while many others dropped fire emoticons and red hearts.

Madhuri is an active social media user and frequently updates her fans about her personal and professional life. In her another recent post, Madhuri looked beautiful as she posed for the camera while reading her script. She can be seen wearing a blue coloured top with a pink pattern with light make-up. Her hair was styled in loose beach waves. In the caption, Madhuri wrote, “Immersing & transforming yourself into a character is the most favourite part of my job. Forever grateful. ‘#HappyHolidays’, ‘#ShootModeOn’”. Samantha Steffen commented, “Loved it” with a blue heart.

On November 21, 2020, Madhuri shared a monochrome picture of herself wearing a saree. In the picture, she can be seen holding a mirror and looking into her reflection. She looked beautiful as she wore a maangtika and beautiful earrings. The bindi and gajra completed her look. Her caption read, “On the sets, like life, every little detail matter. Stay focused and bring your world together”. Television actor Mouni Roy dropped red heart and nazar amulet emoticon. Other fans wished her luck for her new projects.

