Madhuri Dixit Shares Glimpses From Her Last Year's Sri Lankan Cooking Class; See Here

During the lockdown, a lot of celebrities have been quite active on their social media. Several celebrities took their official social media handles and shared throwback pictures for their fans. Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit also took to her Instagram handle and shared one such throwback picture of her family from last year from their Sri Lankan cooking class. Here is a look at Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram picture.

Madhuri Dixit's Instagram post about her Sri Lankan cooking class

Madhuri Dixit took to her official Instagram account and shared a picture where she is seen posing with husband Dr Shriram Nene and their son Arin. In the caption of the picture, Madhuri Dixit revealed that this picture is from their last year’s Sri Lankan cooking class.

The family is seen together as they smiled for the camera. Madhuri Dixit is wearing a casual black top and blue denim. She accessorised her look with a crossbody bag. Her husband Dr Shriram Nene opted for a casual grey t-shirt and tinted sunglasses as their son wore an aqua blue t-shirt. In the caption, Madhur Dixit further added that these cooking classes came in handy during the lockdown and asked her fans which cuisines do they enjoyed the most. Here is a look at Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram post.

As Madhuri Dixit shared the picture on her Instagram account, her fans flooded the comments section with names of the cuisines which they enjoyed the most during the lockdown. Several fans also showed their love for this adorable family picture. Here is a look at some of the cuisine suggestions by Madhuri Dixit’s fans.

Madhuri Dixit 'breaks boards' with family

Earlier this year, Madhuri Dixit Nene had shared another throwback picture from one such family outing. In the picture shared by her, the Nene family is enjoying a taekwondo session. Madhuri Dixit captioned the picture as, “Testing day for our orange belts. Breaking boards and learning Taekwondo together was an amazing family experience in focus, discipline and hard work," Here is a look at Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram picture.

Madhuri Dixit will be next seen in Netflix’s upcoming series. Reportedly, the series is titled as Heroine. This upcoming web series will mark Madhuri Dixit’s debut in the web series department. She had previously collaborated with Netflix in the Marathi drama 15th August.

