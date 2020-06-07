Madhuri Dixit's Playtime Video With Son Arin And Pet Carmelo Wins Internet

Bollywood’s ever-charming actress Madhuri Dixit is quite active on social media these days and shares amazing pictures and videos of her quarantine period in L.A. The actress recently shared a video on her social media where she can be seen spending time with her boys, her son Arin and her furry pet Carmelo. In the video, her son can be seen showing some magic to his dog which is just dripping love.

Madhuri Dixit shares a beautiful video

Madhuri shared the beautiful video on her Instagram page where Arin Nene is seen showing magic to his dog by hiding peanuts under the bowl and later rotates it to confuse the dog. At the same time, this cleverness of Arin is outsmarted by the dog as it recognizes the bowl under which the peanut was hidden.

Read: Diet Sabya Calls Out Madhuri Dixit's Jacket In 'Raja' As A Version Of Versace's Collection

Read: Cyclone Nisarga: Madhuri Dixit Asks Fans To Refrain From Spreading Misinformation

This video of both her boys is garnering more likes from the Kalank actress’s fans on social media. Tiger Shroff was the first one to leave a comment on the post and wrote, “waoo.” One of the fans praised the actor’s son and wrote that her son is cute which all matters. Another user appreciated the video and wrote that Carmelo is so smart. Another user hailed the actress and wrote that Madhuri is still charming and beautiful as she was in the ’90s.

Sometime back, the actress who often shares videos with her son during their jamming sessions spoke about her collaboration with her son. While being in the COVID-19 lockdown, the actor had a chance to participate in the I for India event. While talking about the event Madhuri Dixit spoke about wanting to do something different. For the I for India event, Madhuri Dixit collaborated with her son Arin Nene and sang Ed Sheeran’s song Perfect. Madhuri Dixit said when she asked her son if he would play that song for her, he instantly agreed. He quickly sat down on his piano and worked out all the notes. Madhuri Dixit stated that she practiced for the song and then she sang the song and he played it on his piano.

Read: Madhuri Dixit Celebrates 25 Years Of 'Raja' With Throwback Pictures From The Shoot

Read: Madhuri Dixit To Juhi Chawla: Anil Kapoor's Recent Collaboration With 90's Leading Ladies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.