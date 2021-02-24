'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai' Book Review: What The Twitterati Has To Say About The Best-seller

The 2011 novel Mafia Queens of Mumbai is an amalgamation of crime and women empowerment. The novel is written by Hussain Zaidi and it is Alia Bhatt's film Gangubai Kathiawadi's real story. The novel also has an audiobook which is recited by Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Kalki Koechlin for Audible. A chapter from the book based on the life of Gangubai Kothewali will be adapted by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film will star Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi. Read on to know Mafia Queens of Mumbai review and its story.

Mafia Queens of Mumbai review

What's the plot?

Written by Hussain Zaidi, Mafia Queens of Mumbai was originally researched by journalist Jane Borges. The story of the novel revolves around the lives of 13 different women who were a part of the underworld in Mumbai and were involved in various criminal activities. The Mafia Queens of Mumbai story is based on true events that occurred in Mumbai. The various stories are based on women such as Gangubai, who was also referred to in Dubai to Dongri and Sapna Didi. It also includes various known names from the underworld such as Dawood Ibrahim, Karim Lala, Varadara- jan Mudaliar.

What caught the eye of the readers?

The book has a story based on the life of Gangubai from Kamathipura. During her young age, she was forced to get indulged in prostitution and eventually decided to accept her fate. She slowly becomes the matriarch of the Kamthipura. The plot shows how a woman rises from nothing and put men behind to run an organization. The novel has another story of Jenabai who was a simple woman from Dongri. She decided to join the Gandhian movement. She entered in grain smuggling and after a while made her way to the underworld to become a clever advisor.

Mafia Queens of Mumbai story also includes a tale of Sapna didi who was a widow and her husband was killed by Dawood because he wanted to leave his company. The most disheartening part of the story was that she decided to avenge her husband's death and started working on her fitness and weapons. The death of her husband made her cruel and she faced a brutal death. Various reviews have complimented the writer for adding such intricate details to the story. They have also appreciated the journalist Jane Borges to take risks and enter the dark world of the underworld. The plots have shown how strong women can be if they wish to. Here are some Twitter reviews about the book.

4 of 5 stars to Mafia Queens Of Mumbai by Hussain S. Zaidi https://t.co/CSYbSHazyS — Monika Manchanda 👩🏼‍🍳🍽 (@monikamanchanda) February 12, 2019

@sonakshisinha :-) I'm sure u'll enjoy this character immensely.Plz read 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' by S Hussain Zaidi 4 insight on #Haseena — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) August 3, 2015

When you find a book so good that you gobble it down in a few hours.

Mafia Queens Of Mumbai.

Intricately written by S. Hussain Zaidi — Saar (@Sarika_Nerurkar) April 20, 2015

Really enjoyed reading Hussain Zaidi's 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. Zaidi takes an interesting approach to writing this book as he constantly switches between elaborate scenes and simple narration of facts, sometimes even entering the narrative himself as a character. His writing, — Kowshik (@kowshik4mBD) March 25, 2020

