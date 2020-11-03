'Mahabharat' Movie 2021 Cast And Other Details About The Much-awaited Upcoming Drama

Mahabharat movie is an upcoming 3D movie, that is going to be directed by the critically acclaimed Indian director, SS Rajamouli. The movie is produced by Bollywood’s perfectionist, Aamir Khan and the budget for the movie is reported to be approximately ₹100 crores, that is going to be one of the highest budgeted Bollywood movies of all times. The movie will have multiple parts, with the first part of the movie being released during Diwali 2021. Here's the Mahabharat movie 2021 cast. Read further ahead to know all about the cast of Mahabharat 2021.

Mahabharat movie cast

Mahabharat movie 2021 cast has the names of many A-listed actors in Bollywood. Many multi-lingual actors have also been cast for the movie, playing pivotal characters from the Mahabharat. Take a look at the lead characters from the Mahabharat movie 2021 cast.

Aamir Khan as Krishna

Aamir Khan, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actor has been cast to play the character of Krishna, in the movie. Aamir Khan is not only an actor but also a director, producer, and a television talk-show host. He has established himself as one of the most popular and influential actors of Indian cinema.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Ganga

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood has been cast to play the character of Ganga, in the movie. Ganga was the wife of Maharaj Shantanu of Hastinapur. Mahabharat is mentioned in the love affair of both.

Amitabh Bachchan as Bhishma

Amitabh Bachchan has completed over five decades in the movie industry and has been a part of some great scripts. The actor is said to appear in Mahabharat movie cast as Bhishma Pitamaha. His original name is Devavrata, and he is the eighth son of King Shantanu and river goddess Ganga. He was one of the greatest archers and warriors of his time and was trained by Lord Vishnuś sixth avatar Parshurama.

Arjun Rampal as Yudhishthira

Arjun Rampal, one of India’s most popular actors and supermodel, has been cast to play the character of Yudhishthira, in the movie. The actor made his acting debut in 2001 with Rajiv Rai's romantic drama Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat. Later, he went on to star in several big-budget projects like Don, Ra. One, Om Shanti Om, Raajneeti, etc, and successfully created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience. He even won a National Award in the best supporting actor category for his power-packed performance in Rock On.

Prabhas as Bheema

Uppalapati Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju, most popularly known as Prabhas, one of the finest actors in the Indian cinema industry, has been cast to play the character of Bheema, in the movie. He has worked in multi-lingual movies and has gained a lot of love from the audience all over the country. Prabhas has been a part of some of the best Tamil and Telugu language movies. Prabhas is commonly known nation-wide for playing the title role in S. S. Rajamouli's epic action film Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), that is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian movie to date.

Mahabharat 2021 trailer

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from FreshersLive and many other websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

