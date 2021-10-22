Maharashtra Theatres Reopen Today: Here's The Full List Of Bollywood Films Set To Release

There are plenty of interesting forthcoming films on the horizon, and things are finally returning to normal on the big screen after months of pandemic-related setbacks. On September 25, Rohit Shetty, Pen Studios' Jayantilal Gada, and major theatre representatives and exhibitors met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai to discuss the reopening of the theatres.

Following the discussion, it was announced that Maharashtra's theatres will reopen on October 22nd. Producers, distributors, and theatre owners applauded the decision warmly. As soon as the news broke, producers began announcing the theatrical release dates of their next films.

Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Katrina Kaif, will be one of the first films to hit the big screen after theatres reopen. Akshay took to social media to confirm the film's Diwali release, writing, "So many families would be thanking Sh Uddhav Thackeray today! Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from Oct 22. Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - AA RAHI HAI POLICE #Sooryavanshi #Diwali2021."

So many families would be thanking Sh Uddhav Thackeray today! Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from Oct 22. Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - AA RAHI HAI POLICE #Sooryavanshi #Diwali2021

YRF announces release dates for four films

The biographical film '83, directed by Kabir Khan and based on the life of renowned batsman Kapil Dev, will be released on Christmas Day 2021. Ranveer Singh and many others star in the flick. Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, will be released on February 14, 2022. Aamir Khan Productions announced in a statement announcing the fresh release, "We welcome the decision of the administration to allow cinemas to re-open from October 22. Due to the delays faced as a result of the pandemic, we will be unable to release our film Laal Singh Chaddha this Christmas. We will now be releasing Laal Singh Chaddha on Valentine’s Day, 2022."

The theatrical release dates for Yash Raj Films' four future films have also been confirmed. While Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be released on November 19, 2021, starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari, YRF's high budget Prithviraj will be released on January 21, 2022. It stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role of King Prithviraj Chauhan. Manushi Chhillar makes her acting debut as Sanyogita alongside Akshay Kumar, while Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood play crucial roles.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar, a YRF production featuring superstar Ranveer Singh, will be released on February 25, 2022. Ranveer will play a Gujarati man who becomes an unlikely hero in the family entertainer set in Gujarat. The fourth film, YRF's Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, will be released on March 18, 2022. Vaani Kapoor plays Ranbir's love interest, and Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist. Check out the release dates for the following movies so you can mark your calendars and get tickets in advance: