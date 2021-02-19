Maheep Kapoor Celebrates 'belated Wine Day' With Actor & Husband Sanjay Kapoor

On Friday afternoon, Maheep Kapoor celebrated belated wine day with husband and lunch partner Sanjay Kapoor. She took to Instagram, to share a picture of herself enjoying quality time with her husband as the duo enjoy wine tasting together. In the photo shared by her, a jovial Sanjay Kapoor appears to be holding a glass of wine.

Donning a casual ensemble, Sanjay paired his white t-shirt with a cowboy hat. Seated on a chair, Sanjeev raises a toast for his wife as the camera captures him. Wife Maheep, while sharing the picture, accompanied it with two glass emoticons. Take a look at it below:

This comes right after Maheep headed out with daughter Shanaya to enjoy fine dining at a restaurant in Mumbai. On Thursday, February 18, the mother-daughter duo was spotted binging on some yummy treats. Maheep did not fail to share glimpses of the same on her social media account. While Maheep began with a glass of white wine, on the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor happily indulged with some French fries.

In the picture, fans can also spot some bread, dips and other delicacies kept on the table. While sharing the picture, Maheep wrote, "She eats fries, I drink wine," with the hashtags #balance and #myfavouritedate. Another picture features the duo enjoying a Duck salad which is garnished with purple cabbage, lettuce, avocado, drizzled coriander and pomegranate. To finish their wholesome meal, the mother-daughter duo ordered a chocolate tart accentuated with vanilla ice cream and strawberry sauce. "Felt like a tight hug eating this! #divine," expressed Maheep Kapoor.

On the professional front, Maheep was last seen in the web series titled Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. The show starred an ensemble cast including Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday), Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan) and Neelam Kothari (wife of Sameer Soni). The show revolves around the life of four women who love to travel and explore life.

The plot features their tumultuous relationship and narrates how the quartet finds a way to deal with it all. Apart from them, a lot of other stars like Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Chunky Panday, Malaika and others have small segments in the show.

