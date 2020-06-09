Maheep Kapoor Pens Lovely Birthday Wishes For Sonam Kapoor, Says 'we Love You Loads'

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor who turned 35 on June 9, is receiving special wishes from her friends and family on social media. Sonam’s aunt Maheep Kapoor also extended her best wishes to the birthday girl while posting a rare and unseen picture of the Aisha actress from her childhood days which is just dripping love and cuteness. Apart from the wishes, what caught the attention of fans was Sonam's humorous reply to the post.

Maheep Kapoor wishes Sonam Kapoor with a childhood picture

Maheep took a stroll down the memory lane and shared pictures on her Instagram page. The first picture is of Sonam from her childhood days where she can be seen playing with a bay and happily posing for the camera. The second picture is of the actress who can be seen raising the mercury with her style quotient while posing with Maheep. Sonam who felt happy after seeing the post was quick enough to drop a hilarious reply and wrote that she was amazed to see that Maheep had found some old pics. Apart from Maheep, the actress even receives sweet birthday wishes from her parents on social media.

Sonam’s mother Sunita Kapoor, shared a post and wrote a sweet wish for the actor. First, she shared a childhood picture of Sonam Kapoor and then shared another picture which seems to be clicked at an event. Lastly, Sunita Kapoor shared a goofy picture of the actor where she is seen biting her finger and laughing. She wrote in the caption, "Happy happy birthday my darling beta .. My firstborn..loving .. caring .. kind.. bit crazy 😀😀 love you so much... May you always keep your face to the sunshine... May you always be blessed with all that your heart desires 😘😘😘😘😘 And beta welcome home ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️". [sic]

Father Anil Kapoor also took to his social media to wish Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Sharing a series of pictures with her, he penned down a long caption with it. he wrote, "To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to @anandahuja, a star on screen and an icon with an inimitable style. She's my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous-hearted soul I know, (the only person I am shit scared of) & now a bona fide master chef! Happy Birthday, @sonamkapoor! I’m so happy that you’re here with all of us today! ‪Love You, Always!". [sic]

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South Indian star Dulquer Salmaan. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film revolves around Zoya who ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. Things take a turn when she had to pick between her career as a cricketer and her love, Nikhil, who is the captain of the Indian cricket team.

