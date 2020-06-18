Maheep Kapoor Remembers Family Members Who Served In The Indian Army; See Pic

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor’s social media has a lot of throwback photos. On Thursday, she shared an old picture on her official Instagram account. Kapoor’s post consists of three photos in a carousel. Take a look.

Recently, Maheep Kapoor shared a proud photo of her family members who served the nation. The first vintage photo features her Mamu, who was an air force fighter pilot. Sanjay Kapoor’s wife described how her uncle gave up his life in 1965 for the country. He was just 21 years old back then. In the second monochrome photo from the series, Maheep Kapoor’s grandfather is standing wearing black-rimmed glasses. He also served in the Indian army. Moreover, the third photo in the series features a collection of military medals.

Maheep Kapoor wrote a splendid caption alongside her Instagram post. It read, “Always been extremely proud of the fact that I belong to a family which served the nation. My Mamu, an airforce fighter pilot, who gave up his life, at age 21yrs, 1965 for the country. My grandfather (wearing those stylish black-rimmed glasses) served in the Indian Army #WorldWar2 #IndianArmy #IndianAirforce #IndianArmedForces 🇮🇳❤️ #TheyMakeMeProud ❤️🇮🇳 #ProudIndian 💪🏽❤️🇮🇳”. [sic]

Check out Maheep Kapoor’s Instagram post

About Indo-China's violent face-off

A violent face-off happened between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley at Ladakh on Monday night, in which more than 20 Indian army personnel were reported to be killed. Since then, various actors and celebrities are standing sturdy on their move to boycott Chinese products. Among others, Milind Soman gave a healthy twist to share the message with his fans on Twitter. He tweeted, "शरीर एवं राष्ट्र.... दोनों को स्वस्थ रखने का... एक ही उपाय है, " चीनी बन्द " शरीर के लिए "देसी गुड" और राष्ट्र के लिए "देसी Goods" #SonamWangchuk #BoycottMadeInChina".

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla also lent his support to the Indian army. The actor took to social media and expressed his gratitude for the Indian Army on Twitter. Shukla's tweet read, "For all what’s happening at the #GalwanValley .... Indian Army just want you to know we are all with you & v have complete faith in you ... your supreme sacrifice will not be in vain."

For all what’s happening at the #GalwanValley .... Indian Army just want you to know we are all with you & v have complete faith in you ... your supreme sacrifice will not be in vain — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) June 16, 2020

