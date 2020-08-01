From Being Summoned To Sharing Cryptic Posts; Here's What The Bhatts Were Up To This Week

This week, Mahesh, Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt have been making headlines as actor Kangana Ranaut once again opened up about the nepotism debate. Reacting to the accusations going around them, the Bhatts have been sharing cryptic posts. Apart from that, Alia also indulged in some quality time with sister Shaheen Bhatt by watching the lovely sunset. Here is what the Bhatts have been up to this week, from June 25 to June 31, 2020.

Mahesh Bhatt summoned in Sushant's death probe

On Monday, July 27, 2020, the Mumbai Police questioned Mahesh Bhatt in the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The director recorded his statement at the city's Santacruz police station. Throughout the interview, the Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP) and Investigating Officer (IO) were present. At 11 am, Bhatt arrived at the police station and the interrogation began at 11.30 am. He left the station at 2 p.m.

Alia Bhatt shared a pic her 'sweet pea', Shaheen Bhatt

The actor took to her social media handle on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, to share a sweet picture of her and Shaheen spending some quality time together. The duo seemed to be enjoying the scenery along with a ‘pink sunset and cool breeze’. Alia’s post has also been receiving lots of love from friends and fans.

Mahesh Bhatt shares cryptic tweet amid Sushant’s death probe

Bhatt posted a cryptic message on his social media, amid the ongoing investigation and recording his statement. The filmmaker took to Twitter to share a picture of a yellow flower kept between two buildings inside a crack on a lane. The Sadak 2 director has written how there is no world to return to. In his tweet, he called the world "a broken and sick place." He added how everybody is going to have to restore this 'brick by brick' broken nation. Look at the tweet.

There is no world out there to return to. It’s broken and sick. We will have to return this shattered world and build it once again brick by brick. pic.twitter.com/dN2bweu5S4 — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) July 29, 2020

Alia Bhatt shares a cryptic story

Alia Bhatt posted a cryptic Instagram story recently. Alia Bhatt posted a quote saying, "Envy is actually admiration poisoned by hate and a lack of gratitude." Alia Bhatt has often been accused of being a nepotism product. However, the actor never shies away from responding to the same. Earlier to this pic, Alia shared another story that read, "The truth is the truth, even if no one believes it. A lie is a lie even if everyone believes it." Take a look at Alia’s post here:

Alia Bhatt joins 'Women Supporting Women' campaign

Alia recently shared a monochrome picture of herself as she participated in the 'Women Supporting Women' challenge on Monday, 24, 2020. The actor went on to share a throwback childhood picture. And along with the post, she wrote, 'Spread some love'.

