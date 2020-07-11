Taapsee Pannu's 'Shabaash Mithu' In Pre-production Phase; Makers Eye London For Shoot

The makers of Shabaash Mithu are busy with its pre-production work. According to a report by a news portal, while the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown have kept the filming on hold, they are awaiting the officials to lift the international travel restrictions. The makers of Taapsee Pannu starrer are reportedly laying the groundwork for an elaborate schedule in London. Here are further details that you must check out.

Makers of Shabaash Mithu eyeing London for shooting

Shabaash Mithu will star Taapsee Pannu as Mithali Raj. The biopic on Indian Women’s Cricket team skipper is in its pre-production stage. According to a report by a news portal, the COO of Viacom 18, Ajit Andhare revealed about trying to figure out the possibility of Shabaash Mithu's shooting in the United Kingdom. He added that they were zeroing in on the venues while confirming the dates which would suit all parties involved in the Bollywood project.

Talking about the challenges of hunting location, the COO described that recce was out of the question, and they had to rely on photos to figure out whether the venue was suitable for the filming of Shabaash Mithu. Ajit Andhare added that as a producer he was worried about selecting a destination without even looking at it. He emphasised that the lockdown had a minor effect on Taapsee Pannu's sports drama movie’s progress as the casting director conducted online auditions.

Taapsee Pannu's film in the pre-production phase

The producer said that although the pre-production process has changed form, the work on Shabaash Mithu continued through the lockdown phase. He explained that they are in the early stage of casting and determining the ensemble cast for the Taapsee Pannu starrer. He also added that director Rahul Dholakia and his team are working on polishing the screenplay, and the makers are composing the music for the film.

Producer Ajit Andhare also said he believed that not a lot of people know about Mithali Raj’s journey. So, while Ranveer Singh’s biographical drama 83 has an advantage due to its Christmas release, he considered that the rarely known story of Indian Women’s Cricket team skipper would appeal to the audience. The COO concluded by saying that the country as a cricket lover nation remember everything about the sport’s heroes, but have ignored the women stars. So, according to him, the 'irony has presented an opportunity for them from a storytelling perspective'.



