Malaika Arora Wishes Son Arhaan On B'day With Sweet Video; Amrita Calls Him 'numero Uno'

Actress Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan turned 18 today and the actress arranged for something special for her son’s birthday. The actress shared a video on social media while documenting all the memorable moments that the two have spent all over the years since he was born. The clip also showed segments where Malaika and Arhaan can be seen posing with his father and actor Arbaaz Khan for a family picture.

Malaika Arora wishes son Arhaan on birthday

Apart from Arbaaz, the video also features a group picture which shows Malaika’s sister Amrita and his grandmother posing for a picture when Arhaan was just born. While captioning the post, Malaika wrote, “Our baby boy turns 18.” Apart from the video, the actress also shared a post on Instagram where she can be seen posing with Arhaan and their pet dog. She captioned the adorable picture and wrote, “All mine.” Apart from sharing the posts, the actress seems to be doing something special for her son. Giving a glimpse of the same, Malaika shared pictures of the birthday bash that she threw for her son.

The 47-year-old actress shared photos of some party decorations and in one of the pictures, we also spotted Malaika’s pet, Casper. “All set for bhaiyya’s bday (sic),” Malaika captioned the photo. All the photos shared by Malaika are from before the birthday celebration began.

Malaika's sister Amrita too shared a special post for the birthday boy. Amrita shared a series of pictures of Arhaan right from his childhood to the recent ones while extending her wishes on the special day. While penning her greeting, Amrita wrote that their numero uno, her partner in rhyme in crime has turned 18 today. She further blessed him to be the voice of reason always and wrote, “stay handsome, funny, sensitive, annoying and everything else we love about you ... Happy 18 youth, love you big time.”

Malaika shares Arhaan with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. She had opened up about her split with the filmmaker in 2019 during Kareena Kapoor’s show What Women Want and said that the inclination to blame someone is always there. She said that it is never easy to take such major decisions in life and at the end of the day someone is to be blamed. The actress also spoke about thinking about the repercussions of their divorce on their son while thinking of separation.

Malaika and Arbaaz ended their 18-years-old marriage in May 2017.

