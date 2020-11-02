Malaika Arora explains importance of wearing a mask, says 'you could be saving a life'

The coronavirus pandemic has been tightening its grip with cases increasing every second across the world. The government and authorities are doing every bit to protect the people from it by launching several campaigns while spreading awareness. Many Bollywood celebrities have come forward to the campaign and urge people to adhere to all safety norms and one such example is Malaika Arora. The actress recently teamed up with an NGO called Karo to spread awareness about the importance of wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Malaika Arora urges people to wear a mask

Malaika Arora shared a picture on Instagram while holding a placard which read, “I wore my mask today so…” Along with the picture, the actress penned a lengthy note while showing her support to the organization for urging people to wear a mask and prevent the transmission of the virus. In the caption, the Munni Badnaam actress wrote that the hospitals are struggling to treat individuals suffering from cancer and other diseases because Covid-19 has overburdened the medical system. She further wrote that people can help by doing a simple thing that is by wearing a mask.

Malaika further elaborated and said that when people wear a mask, they protect not just themselves but others too. Explaining the importance of a mask, the actress shared that it slows down the spread of the disease, frees up medical resources, and allows those suffering from cancer to get the treatment they need. “Wear your mask - you could be saving a life.” Towards the end of the note, Malaika wrote about the organization Karo that is working tirelessly to provide financial support, holistic care, and accommodation to lesser privileged individuals suffering from cancer. At last, she urged the people to join the movement in large by just taking a picture of themselves wearing a mask, with the text ‘I wore a mask today so…’

Ever since the actress had been tested coronavirus positive earlier, she has been working to spread awareness about coronavirus disease and helping people to tackle the problem by narrating her own experience. The actress was tested positive a month back after her beau Arjun Kapoor had announced his diagnosis where he was also tested positive for the same.

