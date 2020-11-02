Malaika Arora Snapped In Red Gym Wear As She Is Spotted In Bandra After Workout

Malaika Arora's fans finally get a sneak peek of the dancing diva as after a long time she stepped out in the city. Amidst the lockdown, the fashionista kept her fans and followers updated about her life through her social media posts. The actor was also earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and has made a recovery.

Malaika Arora in flaming red athleisure

However, on Sunday evening, Malaika Arora was spotted around in the city. The actor was clicked in a casual yet cool avatar and keeping the norms of safety in mind. The Munni Badnam Hui actor was seen wearing a mask, following the precautionary guidelines. The actor wore a stunning red athleisure comprising of a sports bra and matching tights. Take a look at Malaika Arora's photos which were clicked by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani.

Malaika Arora urges people to wear a mask

Recently, Malaika Arora shared a picture on her Instagram while holding a placard. The tagline on her placard read, “I wore my mask today so…” Along with the picture, she also penned a lengthy note while showing her support to the organisation for urging people to wear a mask. In the caption, she wrote that the hospitals are struggling to treat individuals suffering from cancer and other diseases because COVID-19 has overburdened the entire medical system. Take a look at the post below:

Ever since the actor had been tested COVID-19 positive earlier, Malaika has been working to spread awareness about coronavirus disease. She has been helping people to tackle the problem by narrating her own experience. Malaika was tested positive a month back after her beau Arjun Kapoor had announced his diagnosis as he was also tested positive for the same.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora has been a judge in the show India’s Best Dancer since 2019. The dance reality show airs on Saturday-Sunday on Colors TV. The show also has Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis as other judges. Moreover, Nora Fatehi recently took Malaika’s place for a few weeks as the latter was tested positive for COVID-19. Malaika has also been the judge for India’s Got Talent.

