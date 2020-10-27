Malaika Arora Says 'mornings R My Thanggg' As She Shares A Stunning Sun-kissed Selfie

Actor Malaika Arora took to Instagram and said she is #SunshineGurl as she uploaded a sun-kissed picture on her Instagram today, on October 27, 2020. Fans raved about her free-flowing hair and mentioned how gorgeous she looks. Have a look at Malaika Arora’s Instagram post.

Also Read: Malaika Arora Turns A Year Older, Son Arhaan Khan Joins In Birthday Celebrations

Malaika Arora’s Instagram Post

Malaika Arora took to Instagram as she shared this sun-kissed selfie of her. The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl looks stunning with her clear glowing skin and left open tresses. She put the caption – “Mornings r my thanggg....#sunshinegurl”. Have a look at the comments here.

Malaika Arora’s Instagram

Malaika is quite active on her Instagram page as she uploads her moments at home, times at India’s Best Dancer sets, and other things. She also has an IGTV series called #MalaikasTrickOrTip where she uploads her own tricks and tips for the day to day issues like hairfall and skincare et cetera. One of her recent videos was a hairfall solution which she has been using for years and is effective for her.

Also Read: Malaika Arora's Birthday Pictures: Here Are The Top 10 Pictures Of The Birthday Girl

Malaika Arora on the work front

Malaika has been a judge in the show India’s Best Dancer since the year 2019. The dance reality show airs on the weekend on Colors TV. It also features Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis as judges. Nora Fatehi recently took Malaika’s place on the show for a few weeks as the latter was tested positive for coronavirus. Malaika has also been the judge for India’s Got Talent.

She has been the judge for various other shows through the years including Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, and India’s Next Top Model. The diva has fewer acting credits to her name and more of the dance numbers that she has done. Some of her most popular dance numbers include Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Kaal Dhamaal, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Pandey Ji Seeti, and Fashion Khatam Mujh Par.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For 'diva' Malaika Arora

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor Wishes His 'fool' Malaika Arora As She Rings In Her 47th Birthday; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.