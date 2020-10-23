Malaika Arora's Birthday Pictures: Here Are The Top 10 Pictures Of The Birthday Girl

Bollywood Diva Malaika Arora turned a year older today. The actor is celebrating her 47th birthday today on October 23, 2020. To mark this special day, several friends of the actor and celebrities from the entertainment industry took to their respective social media handles and shared adorable posts and pictures. Some also posted videos and penned down some heartfelt wishes for the birthday girl. Here is a look at top 10 Malaika Arora birthday photos.

Malaika Arora birthday pics

Arjun Kapoor

Image Credits: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Arjun Kapoor took to his official Instagram handle and wished Malaika Arora on her birthday. He shared a picture of Malaika Arora where she is pouting for the camera as she posed with her pet dog. Here is a look at the picture shared by Arjun Kapoor on his Instagram.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Wishes His 'fool' Malaika Arora As She Rings In Her 47th Birthday; See Post

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Among the many who wished her, Kareena Kapoor Khan also penned down a special birthday wish for her. Kareena posted a picture on her Instagram with Malaika and wrote, Happy birthday darling Malla... May we keep enjoying our meals and our girlie nights together while twinning in our t-shirts forever”. She added, “I wish you lots of gluten-free bread, a tiny drop of gin, and of course... lots of yoga asanas for the diva herself”. Here is a look at Malaika Arora birthday picture.

Kareena Kapoor had also posted a picture to wish Malaika Arora Khan through her Instagram story which later Malaika also reposted. This birthday wish looks like coming from Saif Ali Khan as Malaika is accompanied by him in the picture. Saif Ali Khan does not have an official Instagram account yet. Here is a look at the picture shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan on her Instagram story.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For 'diva' Malaika Arora

Amrita Arora

Malaika Arora’s sister Amrita Arora shared a picture on her Instagram to wish Malaika on her birthday. She posted a cute close up of Malaika and wrote a quirky and cute threat in the caption. Here is a look at Amrita Arora’s birthday wish for the actor.

Also Read | Amrita Arora Takes To Instagram To Wish Sister Malaika 'Mimi' Arora On Birthday

Malaika Arora with son Arhaan

Malaika Arora kicked off her birthday celebrations before the clock turned 12. She was spotted with her son Arhaan Khan yesterday night i.e. on Thursday, October 22 in Mumbai. The diva was dressed in an orange pantsuit and was accompanied by her son. Here is a look at Malaika Arora’s birthday pics.

Also Read | Malaika Arora Turns A Year Older, Son Arhaan Khan Joins In Birthday Celebrations

More Malaika Arora birthday photos which she reposted on her story

Image Credits: Malaika Arora Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.