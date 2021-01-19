Malaika Arora Loves Spending Time In The Pool And These Pictures Are Proof

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora holds a massive fan following on social media and posts regularly. Recently, she treated her fans with yet another post on Instagram. Looks like the actress loves spending her time in the pool. Fans flooded her post with numerous comments in no time. Read ahead to know more.

Also read: Malaika Arora Shares The Perfect Tuesday Positivity Via Winnie The Pooh; See Pic

Malaika Arora's Instagram post -

In the post, Malaika can be seen leaning on the sidewall of the swimming pool and her body covered with water droplets after a relaxing swim. The actress posed by covering her mouth with her arms. She captioned her post saying that one must rise and shine and have a lovely and healthy day. Her post was loaded with love by fans.

Also read: Malaika Arora Shares Her 'favourite Tinkle Comics Character'; Can You Guess Who That Is?

Malaika Arora's photos

Seems like the actress is a water baby and loves to be in the pool. Earlier, she shared another post in which she was seen doing Utthita Hasta Padangusthasana in the pool. She captioned her post saying that she wanted to start the new year with a 'shimmer of sweat and an unwavering commitment.'

In her caption, she also explained that the pose strengthens and stretches the legs and ankles. It also challenges and improves one’s sense of balance, enhancing focus and concentration. She explained a stepwise process to do the exercise. She also brought to notice that anyone who was suffering from an injury of the hip, ankle, back, knee or shoulder should refrain from practising the pose.

Before this, she shared yet another post in which she was seen in the pool. She flashed a beautiful smile to the camera and was seen in a green and black bikini. She captioned her post by saying that one must be happy and make the year count.

Also read: Malaika Arora Shares No Makeup Picture With Sister Amrita As The Two Sunbathe

More about Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora started her career as a VJ and then went on to become a judge for the reality show Nach Baliye. Later, she starred in main roles in films such as Kaante and EMI. She is very popular for her dance performances in songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and many others. She also appeared as a judge on the dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Recently, she was seen as a judge in the first season of India's Best Dancer.

Also read: Malaika Arora Talks About How Sunday Should Look Like, Shares Picture From Her Goa Trip

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.