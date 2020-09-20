Malaika Arora 'overcomes' COVID-19, exults 'finally out of my room after so many days'

After days of isolation, Malaika Arora was over the moon to finally come out of her room as she beat COVID-19. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star stated that she felt ‘blessed’ to overcome the virus with 'minimum pain and comfort.' She conveyed her gratitude to doctors, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and her near and dear ones for all the help and support.

READ: Malaika Arora Shares Hilarious Yet Relatable ‘difference’ Between Year 2019 And 2020

Malaika Arora recovers from COVID-19

Malaika Arora took to Instagram and shared a photograph from the moment she came out of the room for the first time after many days. She wrote that it felt like an ‘outing in itself’.

The dancer-reality show judge was dressed in a night suit, had a beverage in her hand as her smile was concealed under her mask while giving a thumbs up. In her note, he also stated that she did not have enough words to thank her family, friends, neighbours and fans for the 'immeasurable support' and messages of good wishes.

She also posted pictures of ‘home’ to express delight on seeing the corners she could not in the last few days.

READ: Malaika Arora Shares Heartfelt Post For Her Son Arhaan And Pet Dog During Her Quarantine

Malaika had announced on September 7 that she had tested positive for coronavirus. She had been asymptomatic and been advised to home quarantine. She had also expressed her heartbreak about being unable to hug her son Arhaan and dog as she posted a pic of them.

The announcement had come a day after rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor revealed coronavirus diagnosis. The actor had also been advised home quarantine. His producer-father Boney Kapoor had recently shared how his daughter Anshula was taking care of Arjun during this time.

READ: Malaika Arora Celebrates 10 Years Of 'Dabangg', Pays Ode To Its 'decade Of Desi Action'

READ: Amrita Arora Slams Those Circulating Malaika's COVID Report, Says 'Sad State Of Affairs'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.